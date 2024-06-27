Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 28, 2024

Share Facebook

Warmer to finish the week today, but we also are moving toward some more moisture. We see humidity levels climb a bit today wit a lot of sunshine to start, and then clouds building later this afternoon and evening. The clouds lead to scattered showers developing, mostly after midnight and through the day tomorrow. Right now we expect good moisture and good coverage, anywhere from .25″-1″ with 90% coverage across Ohio. The map below is an updated look what is coming our way.

Sunday turns out cooler and less humid. We may have a lingering shower early in far south and southeast parts of the state, but in general we have a pretty nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies emerging. The sunny, cooler and drier pattern holds through Monday of next week. Tuesday we stay dry, but start to see temps climb and humidity values follow.

Scattered showers return Wednesday the 3rd. We likely see the best chance of activity later in the afternoon and overnight. We are pencilling in .25″-.75″ with 60% coverage. However we are projecting that moisture threats are done before sunrise on July 4th. The Independence Day holiday will be dry, sunny and warm, with the pattern continuing through the 5th and most of the 6th.

A final system in the 10 day forecast window arrives overnight Saturday the 6th into Sunday the 7th, with a chance again for showers and a few thunderstorms.