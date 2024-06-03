Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 4, 2024

Share Facebook

Dry and warm again Tuesday with strong southwest flow. We see a good deal of sun in most areas, with clouds waiting until late afternoon and evening to start increasing. We do still have a frontal boundary that swings through the state tomorrow. Rains from after midnight tonight through tomorrow evening will be .1″-75″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. However, the moisture does not look like it has any longer of a tail than that. The map below shows event rain potential and scope from midnight tonight through Thursday morning.

Behind the frontal boundary, we are stuck with some wrap around moisture. Mostly this will come out as clouds for Thursday and Friday, but we have to allow for the chance of scattered showers in far eastern and northeastern Ohio, especially Friday. Any additional moisture will be minor, only a few hundredths to a tenth, but that also means there will be limited drying, especially in the east. Better drying potential emerges over the west and south.

The weekend and monday are sunny, warm and dry. Good evaporation and drying will be seen in all areas.

Data is starting to suggest we need to pull forward our next threat of rain a bit…rather than coming overnight Wednesday into next thursday, we now see signs that showers and a few thunderstorms may try to develop next Tuesday, especially midday and afternoon. Right now rain totals look like they can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%, but we will want to see a bit of confirmation of different model thoughts before making too big of change. Still, that system works through, and we are back to drying weather behind it for at least 2-3 days.