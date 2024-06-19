Ohio Christmas Tree Summer Meeting

Share Facebook

As part of the annual summer meeting, the Ohio Christmas Tree Association will host the Mid-America Christmas Tree Association at Timbuk Farms in Licking County July 19 and 20. Session topic will include: wreath decorating, home and event decorating, retail tips, online marketing and social media, business plan creation, shearing, new grower information and a tour of the farm. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Friday and programming runs through 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information visit: ohiochristmastree.org/summer-meeting.