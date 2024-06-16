Preparing planters for storage

Share Facebook

Once spring planting has been completed and the planter has been put away in the shop or machine shed, it may be tempting to let it sit there until next season since there’s other work to be done. Planter experts, however, say that could risk having problems next spring.

“For your planter to run at peak performance, efficiency and accuracy, what you do now to properly store it is just as important, if not more important, than how you prepare for planting next spring,” said Brad Niensteadt, lead product specialist with Kinze Manufacturing.

Niensteadt offers this checklist for putting away the planter properly. Depending on planter type, not all items may apply.

• Store the planter in a sheltered area if at all possible. Moisture and planters are not a good combination. Plus, the trade-in value will be much better if you keep it inside.

• Remove all dirt and trash wrapped on sprockets and shafts. Any residue will draw moisture and cause corrosion.

• Clean drive chains and coat with rust preventative spray, or remove them and submerge in oil.

• Appropriately lubricate the planter and row units at all points of lubrication.



• Inspect for worn or damaged parts, and order replacements.



• Empty all seed and granular chemical hoppers, and make sure they are clean.



• Remove, clean and properly store all seed meters and discs. Depending on the meter you are using, refer to the proper storage instructions in the Operator’s Manual.

• Mechanical meters — Make sure they are cleaned out and moved to the storage position so there are no fingers under the brush and no rubber belt paddles are outside the housing.

• Brush meters — Clean out seed from the meters and remove the seed disc. Clean any debris out of the meter. Do not used compressed air to clean out the meters or the brushes, as this can damage them and require replacement.



• Vacuum meters — Clean out seed from the meter and remove the disc to allow for vacuum seal and brushes to relax during storage; remove the vacuum hose from each seed meter. Operate the vacuum fan at full hydraulic flow for two minutes to clear dust and debris from manifolds, hoses and fittings.

• Grease the entire machine, including greasing or painting all disc openers and blades and all row marker disc blades to prevent corrosion.



• Flush and drain all liquid fertilizer tanks, hoses and metering pump with clean water. If equipped with a piston pump, refer to your Operator’s Manual for storage instructions. Remove and clean all mesh filters in the system. Utilize RV antifreeze or the pump protection of your choosing and flush through the system to prevent freezing issues.



• Empty and clean all dry fertilizer hoppers. Disassemble and clean the metering augers. During reassembly, coat all metal parts with a rust preventative.

• For PTO pump-equipped planters, recommendations include: ensure the oil level is correct, change PTO pump filters, inspect hoses for damage or poor routing, and address before storage, lubricate the chain coupler on the PTO mount coupler to prevent rust during storage.

Niensteadt adds if the planter is equipped with a bulk fill system, the following steps should also be performed for proper storage.

• Clean out the bulk fill hopper, entrainment assembly and delivery hoses.



• Disconnect delivery hoses from the air dissipator at each row unit. Install the large orange caps onto ports and reattach hoses to caps.

• Make sure all bolts and fasteners used to assemble and attach the entrainment assembly are tight.



•Inspect all seed delivery hoses and replace any that are worn, cut or cracked.

“These maintenance practices will ensure that planters have been thoroughly inspected and properly prepared for storage,” Niensteadt said. “Also, by ordering replacement parts right away, you will have them when you get your planter back out next spring.”