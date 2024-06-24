Rains bring relief after hot, dry stretch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Josh Kiser

We got everything planted and we got everything sidedressed. Now we’re starting to go in and spray fungicide and foliar. We had some spots that were too dry that didn’t want to come up, but they seem to be coming up now, just a little bit behind.

We went about 3 weeks without rain. It either went north of us or south of us. It just kept missing us. We finally got about 4 tenths yesterday and it made a big difference. The crops perked up quite a bit. The corn looks like it grew overnight.

I did not see too much leaf rolling in our corn, but there was some corn in the area that was starting to roll up a little bit last week. There was some of that, but I would say overall the heat probably helped get the roots down. It didn’t really seem like our crop was hurt too much by the heat and dry weather.

We did have one spot where we had a little bit of potassium deficiency. Once we had that really hot 100-degree weather, it started to turn and we got some potassium foliar and sprayed it a couple days ago. Now it seems to be a greening back up a little bit and it is starting to come out of that.

Over around Bowling Green, there’s some corn that looks like it’s maybe just 2 to 3 inches tall. There were a lot of crops over in that area that were planted pretty late. I know a lot of people just stuck through it with their crop rotations, even as we got into June with planting. We’ve planted corn in June before and it’s been better than what we’ve planted in April, but it all depends on the year.

John Settlemyre

Last week was a burner. Today, though, it was 65 degrees when I hit the weather app this morning drinking my coffee. So, I’m out here in a short sleeve shirt sitting in a recliner chair and feeling 20 years younger.

We had about a half inch of rain yesterday afternoon and the ground has already soaked it up. There are no puddles and boy you sure can see the crops have jumped overnight. It’s really looking good now.

There was some corn rolling in the afternoon for 2 or 3 days last week, but you know we’re not producing grain yet. I was always told that a dry June really makes for a bountiful crop because you’re making those roots work a little harder to go in a little deeper, so I think it’s what the doctor ordered.

Everything looks extremely healthy, good and uniform. We haven’t had those big 2- and 3- inch rains or severe storms like they’re seeing up in Minnesota or Iowa. We’re just getting the half inch or so every 10 days and really utilizing the water well. There’s not much running off. I was out spraying yesterday and some of the ditches are dry in the base and they almost always have water running, so you know we’re pretty well balanced out. What we need and what we’re getting is pretty close to the same.

Wheat harvest is finishing up around here. It’s very early. Usually, it’s a Fourth of July party and here we are a week and a half ahead of schedule cutting wheat. Yields are pretty decent — from 95- to 120-bushels is what I’ve been hearing and seeing. Everybody’s been really pleased with it and they’re going crazy planting double-crop beans. We need that bean market to pick up another buck or so but otherwise, everybody’s in pretty good shape.

We’ve got some spraying to finish up on some soybeans, then I think fungicide will get started here before for too long. Fungicide is pretty much standard procedure. Over the years it seems to be a fairly significant rate of return.

Jeff Rea

We finished sidedressing on Saturday. We finished our hay last week. We took advantage of the very hot weather and got all of our hay made. We have some custom combining to do for some wheat, but we’re pretty well caught up. We’re getting some stuff cleaned up because all of our machinery is just kind of scattered around the farm where we jumped off of it and jumped on to something else.

The hay was still decent quality. The alfalfa just really had started to bloom. It maybe had been blooming for a little bit, but it really hadn’t faded that much, so it was really in pretty good shape. With all the rain earlier, we had quite a bit of it too, so it all worked out pretty well.

The wheat around here has been drying down pretty well. I think the heat that we had last week really sped that along. I heard the yields aren’t fantastic. They’re probably about average. The wheat looks good and it looks fairly heavy, and it’s a little ahead of schedule. In our experience, our Fourth of July plans always had to be put on hold because we were doing wheat or straw.

The hot, dry stretch allowed us to get everything finished up. It seemed to slow the growth of the beans. We had some fields that we got in late, and they aren’t up yet, but they were only planted a little over a week ago. We did get about 4-tenths of an inch of rain on Saturday night, so hopefully that might get those beans out of the ground. Overall, everything still looks pretty good. When I was sidedressing corn, even though it was really hot, the corn wasn’t rolling like it usually does.

Matt Spillman

Planting is all wrapped up and we actually started wheat harvest here on Saturday. Wheat is coming off fairly good and the moisture is kind of where we expected. We thought it would be early and when we started it was at 16%, so we’re pretty happy with that. I don’t know if we’ve ever combined wheat this early around these parts. I’d say we’re a good week to 10 days earlier than normal. Back there at the end of April and the first of May we had really nice, warm days where we usually have a cold spell. I don’t know if that played part in this wheat being so far ahead.

Yields have been on the higher side from what we’re seeing here so far. We’re just getting close to about a third done and we’re seeing yields over 100 bushels. We will put the chopper down on some and then we’ll wind-row it out of the combine to bale some straw. If we get some moisture, now we have a good opportunity for double-crop beans.

We did not get the rain this weekend we were hoping for. We had anywhere from half of a tenth to a 2-tenths, which is not very helpful. Early last week, we did get some showers anywhere from 3-tenths to up to an inch, so that definitely helped get us through the hot week.

The beans are flowering nicely here and the early beans are knee-high, so they’re actually looking really good. The corn was really rolled up here this week, but with some cooler weather today, things don’t look as bad as what maybe I thought they would be. Luckily, we are not in pollination or anything yet. Our fingers are crossed for some moisture this week.