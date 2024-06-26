Register for Young Cattlemen’s Conference by July 1

Share Facebook

Every summer, young cattlemen meet in Central Ohio for a three-day event like no other. YCC features numerous engaging educational opportunities designed to inform both beef industry leaders and cattle producers alike. The event, Aug. 8-10, offers industry insight and enhanced networking for attendees to take home and use to keep their own operations progressive and profitable, or to become better representatives of the industry.

Participants are challenged to think outside the box as they practice their public relations skills and learn beneficial ways to present their operations and the beef industry to consumers. Attendees will have the chance to visit the Ohio Statehouse and discuss current issues with elected officials, as well as learn more about the product they produce through participation in a mini Beef 509 at The Ohio State University’s Department of Animal Sciences. To top it all off, attendees will be able to take a behind-the-scenes tour of The Ohio State University’s football practice facility and enjoy opportunities to network with other industry leaders.



YCC is open to any OCA member over the age of 20 who displays great leadership potential and is active in their community. Counties are encouraged to nominate participants for YCC, but individuals may also self-nominate. Couples are also encouraged to attend.



The cost is $200 per person or $350 per couple. All meals, a two-night hotel stay and a t-shirt will be included. The program begins late Thursday afternoon Aug. 8 and ends following lunch on Saturday, Aug. 10. For more information contact the OCA office at cattle@ohiocattle.org or call 614-873-6736.