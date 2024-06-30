Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

There is a new tool available to soybean farmers, free of charge, to evaluate the profitability of soybean production in the presence of Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN). Developed by the SCN coalition, the SCN Profit Checker can be found at: https://www.thescncoalition.com/profitchecker/calculator/

Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, explained the tool and the information needed to input for an individual field calculation. “To start, the tool asks for a farmer to input how much SCN is in the field. This is provided by the lab that analyzes your soil sample. It should be represented in the unit of number of SCN eggs per 100cc of soil,” said Lopez-Nicora. “The second information requested is a female index on PI 88788.”

“The female index on PI 88788 is basically a number that represents the amount that specific population of SCN can reproduce on soybeans with the PI 88788 resistance gene,” said Lopez-Nicora. “Most soybean varieties grown in the north central region (which includes Ohio) that say they are is resistant to SCN uses PI 88788. Unfortunately, our nematode population in this region has adapted and can now reproduce on PI 88788 at different levels. Our lab can do a bioassay test on samples to determine this level.”

If farmers do not have the specific female index on PI 88788 for their farm can use an average number that is provided for every state by the tool. “An individual farm’s population type and female index is more accurate; however the average will get you a close estimate,” said Lopez-Nicora.

“The third piece of information requested by the tool is percent of sand in the soil,” said Lopez-Nicora. “This can be found on a soil test.”

The fourth piece of information needed to input to the SCN calculator tool is the soil pH.

The Ohio Soybean Council and Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora are once again offering free soil analysis for SCN for Ohio farmers for two samples of soil. For farmers that sign-up for the free e-fields analysis of their soil, they will get a report that has all the necessary information to input for the SCN profit checker calculator.

“Once all the information requested has been input into the tool it will run an algorithm, using data from Ohio and other states, to determine the potential risk that a given level of SCN in your field will cost,” said Lopez-Nicora. “It will tell you the potential yield loss, and economic loss (if you input your soybean price).”

To participate, contact your local OSU Extension Educator, or contact Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins (hawkins.301@osu.edu) [Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems], or Dara Barclay (barclay.67@osu.edu) [eFields Program Manager]. They will guide you through the sampling process and provide you with the necessary details for submission.

Download, complete the linked Soil Sample Submission Form, and mail your samples to:

OSU Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab

Attn: Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Ph.D.

110 Kottman Hall

2021 Coffey Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43210