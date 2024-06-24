Scorching days lead to parched lands

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Conditions turned very dry with extreme heat, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 19 percent very short, 42 percent short, 38 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 23 was 80.2 degrees, 9.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.41 inches of precipitation, 0.48 inches below average. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 23.



Farmers reported crop stress with the lack of rain and heat conditions. Corn condition was rated 60 percent good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent, each down from the previous week. Winter wheat was 86 percent mature, and 17 percent of the crop was harvested. Winter wheat crop condition was rated 70 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week. Oat progress advanced 43 percent headed. Crop condition for oats was rated 83 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 3 percent and 1 percent completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 62 percent good to excellent. Farmers reported completion of vegetable crop transplanting while direct seeding of processing vegetables continued on schedule.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.