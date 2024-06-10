The Fifty-Year Club Celebration at the Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

This year’s event will be held at the Rhodes Center auditorium at the Ohio State Fair on Monday July 29 with a 9:30 a.m. registration and 10 a.m. start time.

The 2024 Program will feature the “New Footprint of the Ohio State Fair” and it’s time frame for completion. The 2024 Giant Step Recipient is Governor Mike DeWine and the event will include remarks from the Governor along with entertainment from the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Band and All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. The 83rd Fifty Year Club Celebration also includes an informative and brief business meeting, presentation of the Giant Step Award, refreshments, and door prizes.

The Fifty-Year Club of the Ohio State Fair is an organization that holds an annual celebration during the Ohio State Fair. The objective of the group is to support, improve, and promote the Ohio State Fair and develop fellowship among the members. There is no membership fee and attendance at the annual celebration is open to any person who has attended an Ohio State Fair 50 or more years ago (1974). Family and friends are welcome.

To stay informed, contact Barb Prince, 614-644-4052, or e-mail B.Prince@expo.ohio.gov and request to be added to the mailing list. A notice of the annual celebration will be sent in June providing you the opportunity to order discounted tickets for the fair. A parking permit with a $10 fee will be mailed with your tickets to use (if you choose), OR park for FREE in the North Parking Lot. If you miss the mailed information, you are still welcome to attend the Fifty-Year Club Celebration. Just show up. Ticket orders must be requested by Friday, July 12 to allow time for mailing.

Come enjoy the social time to renew friendships, meet others who enjoy the fair, and view some of the historical displays of past fairs. The Fifty-Year Club of the Ohio State Fair does not have membership dues, but voluntary donations offered at the annual celebration helps the 50-Year Club provide monetary support to special fair projects, including the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Choir and other philanthropic efforts important to the membership.