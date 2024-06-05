Timber Talk: Chainsaw Safety

Share Facebook

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association

Despite many advancements in technology and equipment, the chainsaw remains a foundational tool for landowners looking to clear invasive species or general property upkeep, power line technicians or local governments charged with clearing material from utility lines and public rights-of-way, and loggers harvesting timber. With the month of June being National Safety Month, it is the perfect time to talk about proper chainsaw use. Many individuals fire up a chainsaw without fully considering the loss to life or limb that can occur when operating this piece of equipment. Between 2013 and 2023, 200 deaths involving a chainsaw were reported through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Clearinghouse. Many deaths and injuries resulting from chainsaw use are preventable through PPE, maintenance, and technical training.

Proper PPE is essential for protecting yourself from the many hazards of operating a chainsaw. Anyone operating a chainsaw needs to protect the following:

Head, Eyes, Ears – A helmet that combines a hardhat, safety visor, and earmuffs is best for working professionals, but a hardhat, safety glasses and ear protection will suffice for private use.

– A helmet that combines a hardhat, safety visor, and earmuffs is best for working professionals, but a hardhat, safety glasses and ear protection will suffice for private use. Arms and Torso – Hi Vis safety clothing is recommended and needs to be appropriate for the weather conditions in which you are working.

– Hi Vis safety clothing is recommended and needs to be appropriate for the weather conditions in which you are working. Hands – Wear gloves for protection and assistance with grip.

– Wear gloves for protection and assistance with grip. Legs – Chainsaw protective clothing on legs is a must. Chainsaw pants or wrap-around chaps are best. Regular chainsaw chaps should be the minimum used.

– Chainsaw protective clothing on legs is a must. Chainsaw pants or wrap-around chaps are best. Regular chainsaw chaps should be the minimum used. Feet and Lower Legs – Boots with steel toes are necessary, and a chainsaw resistant lining is ideal. Soles should provide adequate traction for working conditions.

The proper and safe use of a chainsaw is directly related to its maintenance and care. If it is maintained well and operating properly, with a correctly sharpened chain, the chainsaw will efficiently complete all cutting actions including felling, bucking, and limbing. Be sure to follow all maintenance and safety instructions in the equipment manual that accompanied your individual chainsaw.

There are a couple techniques for starting a chainsaw, but it is very important that when doing so, the handle should be safely secured. Never throw or drop start a chainsaw.

Engage the chain brake.

Engage throttle lock/choke (first start-up).

Tightly grip the handle with the left hand.

In doing so, make sure the thumb and fingers completely surround the front handle.

Make sure the saw is pointed down.

Place the rear handle between the legs against the thigh and above the knees. Pressure should be applied with the legs to stabilize the saw.

Use the right hand to grab the starter cord.

Pull the cord quickly with the right hand, moving across the body, to start the saw.

Another variation instead of bracing between the legs is to set the saw on the ground, making sure the saw bar is not in contact with anything, and place the toe of your right foot on or through the left side of the hand guard or place your right knee on the handle.

The previous instructions are merely the bare necessities of safe chainsaw use, but all landowners and chainsaw operators should receive technical training before repeated chainsaw use.

The Chainsaw Safety Awareness that Works, or CSAW program, was established in 2008 by the Ohio Forestry Association Inc. (OFA). The program provides quality chainsaw safety education for anyone operating a chainsaw, from professional loggers to landowners, city/county workers, emergency response teams, volunteers, and anyone else using a chainsaw for work or casual reasons. The CSAW program offers different levels of classes from in-depth tree felling and bucking to general chainsaw maintenance and safety. Each class is taught by one of one of OFA’s highly skilled instructors who, in addition to having decades of professional experience running chainsaws have also received extensive training themselves in proper chainsaw safety, use, maintenance, and proper cutting and felling techniques.

The cost of the class is on a per-person basis and depends on the type of class and whether or not each person is a member of the Ohio Forestry Association. The classes are open to everyone, but OFA members receive a discounted registration fee. All class participants are required to wear the proper safety equipment when operating the chainsaw. Participants may bring PPE (chaps, hardhat, eye/face and ear protection) or these items will be provided for the sawing portion of the class. All CSAW training programs, safety equipment and class materials are in compliance with OSHA Logging Standards (29CFR1910).

For pricing, registration information and dates of upcoming classes please visit www.OhioForest.org or contact OFA’s Director of Workforce and Professional Development, Jim Harding, at (888) 388-7337 ext. 3124.