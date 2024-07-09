2024 Ohio Virtual Crop Tour

Share Facebook

The 2024 Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net Crop Tour is being sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and the soybean checkoff. The 2024 Ohio Crop Tour includes both in-person and a virtual option in cooperation with Ohio State University Extension to let everyone in on the yield estimating fun. A good deal of variability is expected on this year’s tour given the challenges of this planting season.

The in-person tour will be held Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 with one group heading north and one group heading south. Each group will sample a representative corn and soybean field in 14 counties.

We will be reporting our findings as we go and are interested to see what we may find out there after what has been a challenging growing season so far statewide. Be sure to follow along on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at ocj.com to stay tuned to our county-by-county updates.

Starting Monday Aug. 5 through Thursday Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. we will also be conducting our Virtual Crop Tour in which anyone with an interest (and permission to go in a corn or soybean field) can participate. Just fill out the form below. Also let us know if you’d like to do an interview about your findings by emailing mreese@ocj.com.

For the Virtual Tour we will update the results from Wednesday through Thursday at ocj.com and have a recap of all the findings on Friday Aug. 9.

