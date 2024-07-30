2024 Junior Dairy Show Results

The Ohio State Fair Junior Dairy Show took place on July 25. Results for the Holstein, Red and White, Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn classes are listed below. The remaining junior dairy show classes consisting of Jersey, Guernsey and Brown Swiss will take place on Thursday, August 1. Congratulations to all winners and participants.
Holstein Junior Show—Judge Kaleb Kruse, Iowa
Junior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Reserve Junior Champion: Olivia Finke, Madison County
Intermediate Champion: Colton Thomas, Champaign County
Reserve Intermediate Champion: Grant Havens, Sandusky County
Senior Champion: Lilly Elsass, Champaign County
Reserve Senior Champion: Cale Henry, Darke County
Grand Champion: Colton Thomas, Champaign County
Reserve Grand Champion: Lilly Elsass, Champaign County
Red & White Junior Show—Judge Madison Fisher, Maryland
Junior Champion: Hannah Froelich, Wayne County
Reserve Junior Champion: Bentley Cole, Seneca County
Intermediate Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County
Reserve Intermediate Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County
Senior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County
Grand Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County
Reserve Grand Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County
Ayrshire Junior Show—Judge Stephanie Aves-Schroeder, Wisconsin
Junior Champion: Carli Binkley, Columbiana County
Reserve Junior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County
Intermediate Champion: Audrey Sidle, Wayne County
Reserve Intermediate Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County
Senior Champion: Elliott Daley, Holmes County
Reserve Senior Champion: Levi Rehmert, Darke County
Grand Champion: Audrey Sidle, Wayne County
Reserve Grand Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County
Milking Shorthorn Junior Show—Judge Corey Jodrey, Ohio
Junior Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County
Reserve Junior Champion: Carli Binkley, Columbiana County
Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Reserve Senior Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County
Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Reserve Grand Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County