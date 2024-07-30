2024 Junior Dairy Show Results

Share Facebook

The Ohio State Fair Junior Dairy Show took place on July 25. Results for the Holstein, Red and White, Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn classes are listed below. The remaining junior dairy show classes consisting of Jersey, Guernsey and Brown Swiss will take place on Thursday, August 1. Congratulations to all winners and participants.

Holstein Junior Show—Judge Kaleb Kruse, Iowa

Junior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Reserve Junior Champion: Olivia Finke, Madison County

Intermediate Champion: Colton Thomas, Champaign County

Reserve Intermediate Champion: Grant Havens, Sandusky County

Senior Champion: Lilly Elsass, Champaign County

Reserve Senior Champion: Cale Henry, Darke County

Grand Champion: Colton Thomas, Champaign County

Reserve Grand Champion: Lilly Elsass, Champaign County

Red & White Junior Show—Judge Madison Fisher, Maryland

Junior Champion: Hannah Froelich, Wayne County

Reserve Junior Champion: Bentley Cole, Seneca County

Intermediate Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County

Reserve Intermediate Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County

Senior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County

Grand Champion: Allison Francis, Darke County

Reserve Grand Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County

Ayrshire Junior Show—Judge Stephanie Aves-Schroeder, Wisconsin

Junior Champion: Carli Binkley, Columbiana County

Reserve Junior Champion: Wyatt Schlauch, Holmes County

Intermediate Champion: Audrey Sidle, Wayne County

Reserve Intermediate Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County

Senior Champion: Elliott Daley, Holmes County

Reserve Senior Champion: Levi Rehmert, Darke County

Grand Champion: Audrey Sidle, Wayne County

Reserve Grand Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County



Milking Shorthorn Junior Show—Judge Corey Jodrey, Ohio

Junior Champion: Alaina Topp, Shelby County

Reserve Junior Champion: Carli Binkley, Columbiana County

Senior Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Reserve Senior Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County

Grand Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Reserve Grand Champion: Mackenzie Topp, Auglaize County