2024 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Wether Goat Show Results

Heavy weight
Champion: Braxton Method, Auglaize County
Reserve: Ava Shroyer, Logan County
3. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County
4. Addilyn Bryant, Ashland County
5. Logan Brinker, Wood County
Middle weight
Champion: Maya McCoy, Fayette County
Reserve: Braxton Method, Auglaize County
3. Braelyn Miller, Marion County
4. Maya McCoy, Fayette County
5. Chloe King, Seneca County
Light weight
Champion: Briley Ashcraft, Athens County
Reserve: Gabrielle McDade, Butler County
3. Hayden Bryant, Ashland County
4. Braelyn Miller, Marion County
5. Gabrielle McDade, Butler County