       

2024 Ohio State Fair Junior Market Wether Goat Show Results

Grand Champion: Maya McCoy, Fayette County (Champion Middle Weight)
Reserve Champion: Braxton Method, Auglaize County (Res. Middle Weight)
3. Braxton Method, Auglaize County (Champion Heavy Weight)
4. Ava Shroyer, Logan County (Res. Heavy weight)
5. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County (Champion Light weight)
6. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County (Res. Light weight)

More results

Heavy weight

Champion: Braxton Method, Auglaize County

Reserve: Ava Shroyer, Logan County

3. Briley Ashcraft, Athens County

4. Addilyn Bryant, Ashland County

5. Logan Brinker, Wood County

Middle weight

Champion: Maya McCoy, Fayette County

Reserve: Braxton Method, Auglaize County

3. Braelyn Miller, Marion County

4. Maya McCoy, Fayette County

5. Chloe King, Seneca County

Light weight

Champion: Briley Ashcraft, Athens County

Reserve: Gabrielle McDade, Butler County

3. Hayden Bryant, Ashland County

4. Braelyn Miller, Marion County

5.  Gabrielle McDade, Butler County

Maya McCoy, Fayette County, showed the emotion of the day after her goat was named Grand Champion.

