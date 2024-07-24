A family affair — The assembly of a newly purchased end table

Share Facebook

By Don “Doc” Sanders

The prelude to this story some of you know is a few months ago, I was married for the third time. While the events of my previous wives dying were tragedies in my life, my first two wives passed away. Judy, my veterinary partner for over 40 years, died of an aggressive bone cancer 23 days after diagnosis. Kristen, my second wife, passed away from COVID complications.

Seven months ago, I married again. Her name is Jaye, and like my earlier spouses, she is truly a blessing, especially as we start life together.

From my previous marital experiences, I contemplated having her sign a release that I wouldn’t be responsible if something happened to her, but I knew that this geriatric codger was lucky to have anyone interested, so I left out the part about signing a liability release clause.

I can report that any time you take on a new wife, there is a “breaking in” period that takes some getting used to. Now mind you the breaking in part is not about her but me! We live in an 1870s house with a fascinating history behind it — but that is a story for another day. It has had a full renovation over the years and it is lots of space for just one couple.

Fortunately, Jaye is fascinated by the house so she agreed that living at my home was fine with her. However, I didn’t realize what that really meant. It meant things like new counter tops in the kitchen, new refrigerator (it really did need replaced), a fresh coat of pain in the library, living room, and a promise that my office gets a fresh coat of paint to eliminate the bright red color that I chose back during the tenure with Kristen, wife number two. I won’t discuss how I managed to get a red-walled office past Kristen.

Needless to say, since Jaye has become the matriarch of the house, that while there is no remodeling planned, there are changes in décor and living arrangements such as making the bed every day, clothes hung in the closet and later in the clothes hamper destined to be laundered. All of the laundry isn’t just tossed together and washed. Readers probably know the drill — whites laundered with whites, etc.

My old velvet red recliner sofa has found a new home as well as the Lazy Boy recliner chairs. Now this gets into the crux of the old country boy’s world, it ain’t what it used to be. The old familiar furniture has been replaced with a new Naugahyde recliner couch. The recliners are gone and in their place is a new, two-seat recliner love seat with a center piece between for refreshments.

“Law and Order” is rarely included in the TV shows selected to watch, but replaced with “The Voice,” “Wheel of Fortune,” and “Jeopardy.” I am happy even though it has been an abrupt cultural change for me.

While my new lifestyle and bride is a happy one, there is an incident however that stressed the peace and calmness that Jaye and I have had for the past 7 months. Jaye purchased new end tables that each contained an electrical cord and plug for a wall socket. This permitted lamps to be placed on the tables at each end of the couch. The furniture store had one end table already assembled in stock with the promise of an order to have the second one available in about 2 weeks. Jaye brought home the available end table which made a nice addition to the living room, cozy lighting and our comfort.

The second end table was available for pick-up about 2 weeks after purchase of the first one. While the first end table was very comfortable, we were feeling warm and fuzzy about getting the second lamp. It never dawned on me there could be a problem. There was. It had not been assembled and was in a box engineered to hold all of the 10 pieces in the smallest space possible with packets of lag screws, an allen wrench, and five diagrammatic sheets that were printed for a structural engineer to decipher. None of the actual wood pieces were labeled. It appeared that the factory just naturally expected that we would know exactly what to do. Duh!

We spent the whole afternoon determining how each piece of wood fit in with the other pieces, which piece was the shelf for in the cabinet, fitting the various pieces into the grooves, and hinges attached to line up with the door. After much experimentation we learned the only way to assemble the end table was to turn the first pieces assembled upside down and build the lamp stand from the bottom up.

It took most of the afternoon to put the pieces together and make what appeared to be an end table, but we did have five lag screws left over. My lesson comes as a spin-off of Edgar Allen Poe’s poem, “The Raven.” “Nevermore” was the quote from Poe, but mine is “Never Again!”