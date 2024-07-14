Another school goes WILD!

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, outdoor writer

Joining another of my favorite Buckeye State conservation programs, Dover Intermediate School in Cuyahoga County was recently dedicated as a WILD School Site, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW). Wild School sites are supplementary education programs created by schools where students, teachers, and the community can come together and learn about wildlife and the environment. Dover Intermediate School is the 208th WILD School Site in Ohio and the 10th in Cuyahoga County.

Dover Intermediate School boasts an extensive native plant garden that doubles as a dynamic land lab. Students and educators engage in projects aimed to foster environmental stewardship and hands-on learning, including vegetable composting, bird baths, and native flower cultivation. An on-site pond allows students to learn about aquatic ecosystems. These habitats support amphibians, birds, insects, reptiles, and small mammals, providing firsthand insight to the balance of ecosystems.

Teachers use the native garden and pond as a focal point for learning, integrating core subjects such as math, science, social studies, art, and music into an outdoor curriculum. Through outdoor exploration, students witness everyday subjects come to life, fostering creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills while nurturing their physical and mental well-being.

The WILD School Sites program, administered by the ODOW, is considered an action extension of the national Project WILD program. Any educational property used by students, educators, and the local community as a place to learn about and benefit from wildlife and the environment can be certified. The sites function within the premise that every site, regardless of size and location, can provide outdoor educational opportunities that can and should be part of an integrated environmental education program. WILD School Sites that demonstrate program development and site enhancement consistent with the premises outlined in this program are eligible for certification as an official Ohio WILD School Site. Learn more about WILD School Sites and outdoor education opportunities at wildohio.gov.

H2Ohio Rivers program efforts

As part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Rivers program, the Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and River Rangers International cleaned up an illegal dump site along the banks of the Little Beaver Creek State Wild and National Scenic River. The H2Ohio Rivers program was announced by Governor DeWine as an expansion of his statewide water quality initiative, H2Ohio.

“H2Ohio remains one of my top priorities,” said Governor DeWine. “Dedicating more resources to Ohio’s large rivers was a natural next step in the H2Ohio program to ensure our waterways are clean and enjoyable for all Ohioans. Part of the H2Ohio Rivers program is designed to take on these types of projects that clean up litter to restore our waterways and prevent contamination.”

River Rangers International is a non-profit organization whose mission is to keep waterways safe and clean in Ohio. The team along with ODNR, tackled a site where trash was illegally dumped near the creek many decades ago. The illegal dump site included litter such as household trash, steel drums, and more than 300 scrap tires.

The debris was located behind the Beaver Local High School football field and was on school district’s property. This specific dump site was discovered in a wooded area unknown to the general public and could not be seen from school grounds.

The debris was removed by hand and then transported over 150 feet up a steep hill using a cable and winch system. This low impact method reduces the risk of disturbing the soil and vegetation of the area.

Cleaning up the illegal dump site using low-impact methods was key to the protection of the state endangered Hellbender Salamander population, which live in the Little Beaver Creek Wild and Scenic River. Hellbenders can only thrive in unpolluted rivers and streams with low sedimentation. Minimizing soil and forest disturbance also reduced the amount of soil erosion at the site, protecting the hellbenders. Furthermore, had the trash entered the river it could have caused harm to them or their habitat.

For more information about H2Ohio Rivers Program, the Scenic Rivers Program or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and how to get involved please visit the H2Ohio Rivers Program website at h2.ohio.gov/rivers-program/.

New Mohican State Park visitor center to open next fall

A new visitor center is being built at Mohican State Park. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has broken ground and will begin construction for a new visitor center at Mohican State Park, which is set to be open by fall, 2025.



“We are thrilled to begin work on the new visitor center at Mohican State Park,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “This facility is designed to blend seamlessly with the park’s natural beauty while providing modern amenities and educational opportunities for our visitors. It will enhance the overall experience for everyone who comes to explore and enjoy one of Ohio’s most cherished parks.”

Strategically located near the park’s main entrance, the new visitor center will be a prominent feature visible from the roadway. Located next to the State Scenic Clear Fork of the Mohican River within the floodplain, the site offers a unique blend of natural beauty and accessibility. The building’s design includes an extended, low-slope ramp leading to the entrance, flanked by educational rain gardens and gathering spaces, providing visitors with interactive and educational opportunities.



There will be an attractive entrance to the visitor center with landscaping that will address any flooding issues, and the space will also feature exterior porches and a fireplace, encouraging visitors to gather and enjoy the outdoors even more.



The heart of the visitor center will be a central exhibit space, with two wings extending from it. One wing will house restrooms and a merchandise area, while the other will contain staff support, storage, and mechanical spaces. The building will offer entry points at both ends accessible from the parking lot and the campground. The main entrance vestibule will be designed to lock off from the rest of the facility, allowing off-hours access to restrooms and drinking fountains.



Inspired by traditional forest lodges, the new visitor center will feature olive green exterior siding atop a stone base, reflecting the stone outcroppings found throughout the park. A steeply sloped roof with dormers will create a spacious, well-lit interior, accentuated by heavy timber trusses. Shaded porches and stone chimneys will add to the building’s inviting, homey ambiance.



As one of Ohio’s most frequented parks, Mohican State Park is a place where nature’s history meets adventure. Once the hunting grounds of the Delaware nation, it is now a sanctuary for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can hike, bike, ride horseback, or paddle through various landscapes, while naturalist programs offer insights into the diverse plant and animal life native to the area. Guests can stay in the lodge, cabins, or campsites.



