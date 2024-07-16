Behind the scenes of the USB

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA & Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

This past week the United Soybean Board (USB) had their July board meeting in Baltimore, Maryland. They began with a strategic leadership pathway meeting, followed by the USB workgroups finalizing their portfolio investments for FY25. “It was interesting to hear some of the discussions and see where the priorities are,” said Steve Reinhard, Ohio Soybean Farmer and Chairman of the United Soybean Board. “This is a year that we know there will be a decline in revenue as funds for soybean check-off programs follow the price of soybeans themselves. We are having strategic discussions to decide what investments to make in an effort to increase the ROI back to the soybean farmers who contribute to that check-off.”

We had an update from four researchers about projects that were funded in the past. Those projects included research in test weight, drought tolerance for soybeans, flood tolerance and heat tolerance. We also talked about a reputational management program,” said Reinhard. “We also had a presentation from Dr. Rachel Vann from North Carolina State Extension about the Science for Success program. Dr. Laura Lindsey from Ohio State University is also cooperating with that project. This is researching how to get the best yield for our soybeans, such as early planting. We then heard from Dr. Kathrine Drake Stow, director of the U.S. Soybean Research Collaborative, about focusing on collaboration and not duplicating research efforts so that we can extend the dollars that we have to work with.”

“We always look at return on investment (ROI) for our soybean farmers, and right now that return is $12.34 for every dollar invested in the check-off program by farmers,” said Reinhard. “Looking ahead to FY25, there are a lot of interesting projects being considered. Those include projects in innovation and technology, health and nutrition for both animals and humans, infrastructure projects for river, road and rail to make sure we have a strong transportation system.”

Transportation also took a prominent place at the USB meeting. “Given that we are in Baltimore, and with the collapse of the bridge earlier this year, we had Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition lead a timely panel discussion on the importance of the infrastructure systems and how a disruption like that can cause delays and headaches from a transportation aspect,” said Reinhard. “Baltimore is the closest east coast port to a lot of the mid-west soybean production and a lot of that can be shipped directly from here to our customers in Europe and other places in that part of the world.”