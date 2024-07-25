Big changes coming to the Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

The Ohio State Fair is going to look very different in 2024 as a massive, multi-stage grounds-wide construction project is underway as part of the Expo 2050 Task Force Master Plan.

“The whole place is a construction site. Every day I look out my window and there’s a parade of dump trucks,” said Adam Heffron, executive director of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair this spring. “We’re in the ground going from the south end working our way north, so everything from sanitary sewer, storm sewer and telecommunications, which is fiber optics, water, electric is all being changed. There’s some work around the Cox Fine Arts building, the Ohio Building is down. It’s just a dirt floor right now and the old Buckeye Building on the west side of the property has been demolished and right now about 80% of the Ag/Hort Building is down.”

Rendering of the Ag-Hort West façade and Amphitheater by Wellogy, Populous and EDGE.

Once the first phase of demotion was well underway, construction began in May on various projects which will continue until the first phase of Governor DeWine’s Expo 2050 is completed for the 2026 Ohio State Fair. The Expo 2050 master plan was developed by Wellogy, a third-party consultant with expansive experience in the industry. Additional partners include the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, Populous, Turner Construction, Hill International, EDGE, Korda, 3C Industries, Bennett Engineering, Inc., BCL, and Roto.

With funding support from the Ohio General Assembly, Expo 2050 master plan projects currently underway include:

A large entry gate will welcome visitors from the main north parking lots between the fairgrounds and Historic Crew Stadium. It will create an iconic entry with photo opportunities including the Great Seal of the State of Ohio. The site will also include permanent ticket booths and functional canopy space to cover pre-event security screenings. The historic 11 th Avenue OHIO Gate will remain preserved and untouched.

Avenue OHIO Gate will remain preserved and untouched. Gathering space at a new town square at the center of the fairgrounds will feature additional food, family-friendly resting areas, and children’s activities. During the rest of the year when the fair is not underway, the comfortable areas and reorganized space can accommodate the unique needs of the various events held at the facility.

Enhanced underground infrastructure will improve internet connectivity throughout the fairgrounds, separate storm and sewer systems, and ensure electrical access and flexibility for food vendors and other events held at the site throughout the year. In addition, the work will be topped with beautiful landscaping and a defined navigational pathway through the grounds.

For the next couple years of the Ohio State Fair, some fairgoer favorites may be moved around to accommodate the construction.

Rendering of the Ohio Showcase Building by Wellogy, Populous and EDGE.

“You’re going to see some fencing around the grounds this year. This is so unique to me because every fairgrounds I’ve worked on, we’re used to getting something built before the fair. When I was at the Washington State Fair, we built a multi-purpose building and we had it done two days before the fair started. It took us 10 months to build that. We can’t do that here. The scope of these projects is way too immense,” Heffron said. “So, what you’re going to see at the fair this year are two areas in particular that will be fenced off and we’re working around those. We’ve displaced some concessions and we’ve relocated them for two years as we’re just moving the bits and pieces around. Our good friends with the ag commodities have have agreed to move across campus and they’re in one of the north commercial buildings, the old open-air barns. They’re going to operate out of there with a beer gardens and entertainment and some ag and hort displays in that same space. So, there will be a little bit of displacement there for 2 years.

“You’ll see some construction fencing in the center of the grounds where the old Ohio Building was. That will be there for 2 years. Then there will be some more construction fencing on the west end of the grounds where the ag complex is being built now. Where the Ag/Hort Building was in the center of the grounds, that will have temporary asphalt for a truck compound and then surrounding that will be concessions for the next 2 years. You’re going to just see a bunch of open spaces right now, but what’s going to come out of the ground is incredible.”

After the 2024 fair, the current projects will continue and new ones will begin.

“We’re building a new gate which will start in November — a new Cardinal Gate on the north end. We’ve got a really good plan for that the old solar home, which most people don’t know exists on the north side of the grounds. It will become first aid,” he said. “The whole thing is a massive project. Construction companies call them shells, which is a project. They typically work on one shell at a time. We have seven individual projects or shells taking place on the campus,” Heffron said. “There are not too many fairs in this country putting about $400+-million into their infrastructure. That’s one of the main reasons I was drawn here is the opportunity to rebuild the campus — and it’s not just about buildings. It’s landscaping and streetscaping. The governor has an incredible vision for the future of the fair. The way it plays out will be spectacular. It’s all going to be done by 2026, and when you come on out, you’re going to see something spectacular.”

The 2024 Ohio State Fair will run July 24-Aug. 4. For more on Expo 2050, visit ohioexpocenter.com/p/about/expo-2050-master-plan.