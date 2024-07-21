Boating safety trending up

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

As a freelance boating writer, boat owner, and a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed Master Captain, I keep up on boating safety issues and trends. As part of my writing, I cover the Great Lakes for BoatUS Magazine, the nation’s most popular boating periodical, and always like to see good news from the USCG that I can share — such as this.

The recently released U.S. Coast Guard 2023 Recreational Boating Statistics shows some good news on the boating safety front, with fatalities falling by 11.3% to 564 from 636 in 2022, and overall incidents decreasing by 4.9% from 4,040 to 3,844. Nonfatal injuries also dropped by 4.3% from 2,222 in 2022 to 2,126 in 2023. Over the long haul, the Coast Guard report also noted that when the Safe Boating Act was first passed in 1971, the fatality rate was 20.6 deaths per 100,000 registered vessels. The latest stats show that number has been reduced to 4.9 per 100,000.

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water, the nonprofit sister organization of Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), says that latest data is a testament to the collective efforts of boating safety advocates, educators and law enforcement agencies across the country. However, boaters shouldn’t rest on their laurels.

“We can’t seem to overcome some perennial issues,” said Ted Sensenbrenner, BoatUS Foundation director of boating safety. “Alcohol continues to be a leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. Of the 75% deaths attributed to drowning, 87% were not wearing life jackets. Additionally, the top five primary contributing factors to accidents continue to be inattention, improper lookout, inexperience, excessive speed and machinery failure.”

However, Sensenbrenner said, boaters can easily increase safety efforts in these areas.

“Can you save the alcohol for after boating, or at the minimum, ensure the skipper avoids alcohol? Keep in mind inebriated passengers are still a risk to themselves,” he said. “Do you offer your guests comfortable life jackets that they will wear? If not going to be worn, are life jackets readily available and do you have one for everyone aboard? Are you keeping distractions at the helm to a minimum and using everyone’s eyes aboard your boat as a lookout?”

One bright spot has been in boating safety education.

“Coast Guard stats continue to confirm the value of boating safety instruction, as they indicate the majority of deaths occur on vessels operated by individuals who had not received boating safety instruction,” Sensenbrenner said.

The Foundation plays a significant boating safety role by offering a free online boating safety course that meets minimum boating safety education requirements in 36 states that more than 2.5 million students have taken, as well as on-water training that boosts confidence behind the helm. Learn more about the boating safety programs at boatus.com.

Go outside with OuterSpatial

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has joined OuterSpatial to provide a free mobile app for users to access state trail maps and important information regarding state parks, wildlife areas, forests, and nature preserves. You can download the app today to explore Ohio Trails+. OuterSpatial hosts a comprehensive library of all of the trails on ODNR properties.

To explore ODNR on OuterSpatial, users can access Ohio Trails+ by joining the ‘Ohio Community’ tab on the app. Ohio Trails+ offers users a comprehensive library of trails, interactive maps and points of interest. The app’s database uses information from ODNR and other outdoor organizations such as metro parks. Whether you’re exploring the rugged hills of the Appalachian region or the serene shores of Lake Erie, there are trails to suit every preference and skill level.

OuterSpatial is a proven, award-winning application utilized by the federal government and various state agencies across the country, providing a global outdoor recreation and mapping resource for the public. Through this partnership, Ohio Trails+ makes planning all your Ohio adventures easier and in one place. OuterSpatial, which hosts ODNR’s trail information in Ohio Trails+, is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

ODNR’s Office of Law Enforcement Now Recruiting

The ODNR and its Office of Law Enforcement is accepting applications to fill about half a dozen Natural Resources Dispatchers 1 positions. This role is key in providing up-to-date information to all State of Ohio Natural Resources Officers and Wildlife Officers. The positions are based in Franklin County and Natural Resources Dispatchers will be expected to:

• Operate a statewide computer aided dispatch (CAD) system and Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) to advance communication to law enforcement and administrative staff

• Serve as a point of contact for ODNR Law Enforcement and monitor Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) for information

• Assist public and other agencies with requests for information, direct phone inquiries to proper ODNR division staff

• Dispatch ODNR personnel.

To apply, visit careers.ohio.gov and select search for State Government Jobs. On the job search page in the Keyword search, enter Natural Resources Dispatcher 1. You can also learn more at the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Middle Harbor restoration underway

A project is underway to restore wetland vegetation across 300 acres of Middle Harbor in Lake Erie’s East Harbor State Park. The ODNR effort began in April with an anticipated completion date later this year and includes dredging a channel from the center of the harbor to the outlet on the north side of the area to allow management of water levels. The dredged silt will fill a 5-acre area within the harbor and be contained by a silt curtain enclosure. Shallow water and emergent wetland plants such as arrowhead, bulrush, and cattail will cover the dredged silt. The remainder of Middle Harbor will feature a shallow wetland seeded with millet, providing valuable wildlife habitat.

The water control structure is designed to allow wetland managers to manipulate water levels in the harbor to maximize vegetation growth. The structure will primarily remain open to the lake but can be closed during high water events. A carp screen in place during May and June will prevent nonnative common carp from entering and spawning in the restored wetland.

Much of the funding for the Middle Harbor wetland restoration project came from North American Wetlands Conservation Act grants. The restored wetland’s abundant and diverse vegetation will attract a diversity of duck and goose species and contribute to greater waterfowl hunting success. In addition to waterfowl, the area benefits hundreds of species of wildlife, including songbirds, wading birds, shorebirds, and amphibians. Middle Harbor anglers may pursue excellent northern pike, largemouth bass, and panfish fishing in the harbor upon completion of the project.

Governor Mike DeWine has made wetland restoration a priority in Ohio. Along with this project, ODNR has been leading additional wetland restorations through Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, which serves to improve water quality around the state. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.