Buckeye State’s bald eagle population thrives

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dan Armitage, outdoors freelance writer

If great to share the news that the winged symbol of our nation is doing well in the Buckeye State, where the 2024 annual spring survey showed a robust estimate of 841 active bald eagle nests, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW). Last year, biologists estimated 910 nests in Ohio. Although the number of estimated nests is lower in 2024, key indicators suggest that Ohio’s bald eagle population is resilient and continues to thrive. The average nest success rate, which is the number of nests that have eggs or eaglets, this year was 82%, compared to 48% in 2022 and 73% in 2023. The number of eaglets per active nest was 1.6 in 2024, which is higher than 2022 (0.8) and 2023 (1.2).

The Division of Wildlife’s 2024 bald eagle nesting survey consisted of flying five blocks, each roughly 10 square miles, to search for eagle nests in woodlots and along rivers. Two of the blocks, one near Sandusky on Lake Erie and the other over Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area in northeast Ohio, are flown every year. The other three blocks are rotated each year. In 2024, the rotating blocks were located along the Maumee River (Defiance/Henry counties), around Grand Lake St. Marys (Mercer/Auglaize counties), and around Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area (Wayne County).

Bald eagle management includes habitat conservation with an emphasis on wetlands and wooded river corridors, working with rehabilitators who help injured birds, and enforcing state and federal protection. The raptors prosper in spaces with clean water and fish, which is their preferred diet. Lake Erie and other large waterbodies host the highest number of eagles because of easy access to food resources. All Ohioans can report a bald eagle nest at wildohio.gov or through the HuntFish OH mobile app.

The bald eagle was once an endangered species, with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979. Thanks to partnerships between the Division of Wildlife, Ohio zoos, wildlife rehabilitation facilities, concerned landowners, and conservationists its population increased. After much hard work and continued conservation, the bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007, and from Ohio’s list in 2012. Bald eagles are protected under state law and the federal ‘Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act,’ making it illegal to disturb these raptors. When viewing these majestic birds, remember to respect the bird’s space and stay at least 100 yards away. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon the eggs.

Women’s outdoor adventure weekend coming up

Registration for the popular Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend is underway for the tenth anniversary of the three-day event, set to take place at the Mohican State Park Lodge & Conference Center from September 20-22. The weekend is presented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and designed to introduce women to an array of outdoor skills, including boating, fishing, shooting sports, and nature programming. The program, which is open to women aged 16 and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian), is tailored for beginners while offering a welcoming, pressure-free environment to explore new outdoor activities.

“This event provides a fantastic opportunity for women to build their outdoor recreation skills, forge new friendships, and simply have fun,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “Women of all ages will enjoy a weekend filled with discovering new outdoor pursuits.”

The event involves several of ODNR’s divisions including, Parks & Watercraft, Forestry, Natural Areas & Preserves, Wildlife, and Geological Survey, which ensures a diverse range of activities and programs, as well as expert guidance. For example, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of sessions, such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, hiking, shotgun and rifle basics, stream quality monitoring, wild edibles, sustainable living, and more.

Accommodations for the weekend will be at the Mohican State Park Lodge & Conference Center, located in Perrysville (Ashland County). The fee for participation is $395 per person, with two participants sharing a room, and includes lodging, four activity sessions, five meals, a t-shirt, transportation between venues, and evening activities. With only 100 spots available, early registration is encouraged. For a complete listing of sessions and registration details, visit ohiodnr.gov/owoa.

Recruiting underway for next natural resources officer class

The ODNR is seeking applicants for its new class of Natural Resources Officer cadets, who will be trained to protect and patrol Ohio’s state parks, forests, natural preserves, and waterways. The application window is open through Aug. 4 for both seasoned, commissioned officers and those who are ready to begin their law enforcement journey, so if you are interested please don’t delay.

Ideal candidates are active, outdoor lovers who want to spend their careers immersed in nature. As a Natural Resources Officer, you’ll patrol Ohio’s diverse landscapes, engaging in law enforcement, public service, education, and public relations. Top candidates will undergo interviews and a pre-employment evaluation. Selected cadets will complete ODNR-specific training before attending the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Academy for five months. Certified peace officers with the State of Ohio will bypass the academy and begin field training immediately.

To apply, candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, and possess a valid driver’s license. Additional requirements include an associate degree, completion of an undergraduate core program, or relevant experience in fields like natural resources, fish and wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement, or the military. Applicants must also pass a background check, medical exam, psychological exam, drug screen, and meet swim and physical fitness standards. Successful candidates will be assigned to a specific state park area, so be sure to apply for your preferred location(s). Learn more at ohiodnr.gov.

Report turkey and grouse sightings this summer

The ODOW is asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse this summer for its annual population surveys. Community scientists, which can be anyone in the public, are encouraged to submit observations on the Wildlife Reporting System webpage at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Wildlife biologists use public sighting reports of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse observed in July and August to estimate population statuses and reproductive success. It’s important to note female turkeys and their young are most active during the summer.

Observers of wild turkeys are asked to report the number of gobblers, hens, and young turkeys (poults) seen. Information collected about ruffed grouse includes the number of adults and young viewed. Community scientists are asked to record the date and county where the observation occurred and include as many details as possible with each report. Biologists have tracked summer observations of wild turkeys since 1962 and of grouse since 1999. Similar surveys are conducted by other states throughout the wild turkey’s range, and information submitted to Ohio’s surveys help predict future population changes, estimate brood success, and guide management decisions.

Wild turkey brood surveys in 2021, 2022, and 2023 showed above average nest productivity that benefitted turkey populations after several years of below average results. The statewide average poults per hen in 2023 was 2.8, in 2022 it was 3.0, and in 2021 it was 3.1. The long-term average is 2.7 poults per hen. In 2023, turkey poult production varied slightly by region. In northeast and northwest Ohio, the index was 3.0 poults per hen. It was 2.8 in southeast Ohio, and 2.4 poults per hen in central and southwest Ohio.

Both wild turkeys and ruffed grouse have been the subject of significant research in recent years. In 2023 and 2024, the agency used acoustic recording units to remotely monitor turkey gobbling and grouse drumming, providing data on relative population size and breeding activity. The Division of Wildlife, in collaboration with researchers in nearby states and The Ohio State University, also tracked more than 100 wild turkey hens over the past two springs to learn about nest timing and survival.

Because of habitat availability, Ohio’s turkey populations are typically strongest in the eastern and southern counties. Turkey brood success is largely influenced by weather conditions, habitat, and predators. Ongoing research will help biologists better understand those factors.

Ruffed grouse are medium-sized game birds that are chicken-like in appearance that inhabit Ohio’s heavily forested regions. Grouse occur in the greatest numbers in young, regenerating forests, especially those less than 20 years old. Habitat loss has driven grouse population declines since the 1980s. In addition, susceptibility to West Nile Virus has likely caused further population declines since the early 2000s. So, if you see a dozen or just one of these birds this summer, please report it to the ODNR.