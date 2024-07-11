Can weather switch the bearish trend?

Share Facebook

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Success at last! Last month after weeks of stewing over my loss of not finding a special cutting board and a carrot peeler, I decided to give the search effort one final feeble attempt at success. Cindy’s famous words when I would inform her, I had lost something, “Where did you last have it?”

I would then reply, “If I knew where I last had it, I would walk there, and it would no longer be lost.” Have you had that same conversation? This final search effort lasted less than 30 seconds as I found the cutting board hiding in a cupboard AND the carrot peeler misplaced in a drawer which did not make sense. I laughed out loud at my welcomed discoveries. Just remember to enjoy your efforts when the lost becomes found at your home or farm shop.

The June 28 USDA repot day was bearish for corn producers as prices fell sharply that day, down 15 cents. U.S. Quarterly corn stocks as of June 1, 2024, were 4.993 billion bushels, 126 million bushels above the traders average estimate. In addition, corn stocks were 890 million bushels above corn stocks of a year ago. It was no surprise that the majority of 2023 corn is being held on the farm with only the two months of July and August for producers to get that corn moved to town.

Also, corn had a bearish slant with more than stocks, as USDA estimated 2024 U.S. corn acres at 91.475 million acres, down from last year’s 94.461 million acres, but well above the average trade estimate at 90.269 million acres. Bottom line, the combination of both corn stocks and acres higher than expected was a huge bearish factor for corn.

The June 28 USDA report day with two reports can be summarized — corn was bearish, soybeans neutral to bullish, with wheat neutral to bearish. Soybeans were up most of the day following the noon reports but closed lower in sympathy with the negative price action for corn and wheat. Soybean stocks were barely above the average trade estimates. However, USDA estimated soybean acres at 86.1 million acres, 750,000 acres below the average trade estimate.

Hot, dry weather in Ohio the third week of June placed extreme stress on corn and soybeans as temperatures reached into the mid-90s for several days. The last week of June provided rain to parts of central Ohio, but coverage was extremely spotty. Many producers entered July expressing concerns rains were desperately needed to have hopes of above average corn and soybean yields this year. One central Ohio producer on the June 28 USDA Report reported they had received just a half of an inch of rain in June. One thing is certain — the hope for a dry June to force corn and soybean roots to move down into the soil had been achieved.

Just as rain totals in June were disappointing, so was the price action for the three major grains, corn down 46 cents, soybeans down 70 cents, and wheat down a staggering $1.26. Wheat was down the most in June due to a last-half of May rally which pushed September 2024 CBOT to $7.39 from its mid-April lows at $5.68. Dry weather in Russia along with those holding short positions exiting by buying wheat were the main reasons for the May wheat rally.

Wheat harvest for much of Ohio was 1-2 weeks ahead of normal. The hot, dry weather of May and early June was instrumental in pushing harvest to take place sooner. Many Ohio producer reports indicated yields ranged from 75 to 90 bushels per acre, very close to 10-year farm averages. Yields of 100 bushels or higher did take place but on a much smaller scale compared to the last 2 years. Vomitoxin levels were above 5 parts per million in numerous Ohio locations on a small scale. Grain facilities were quick to reject levels above 5 ppm before 60% of the wheat was harvested in their drawing areas. It left producers scrambling to find homes for lower quality wheat.

For history buffs, I came across an interesting piece of trivia. The Trans Alaska Pipeline System had it first oil entering that system in June 1977. It was a gigantic construction effort with 70,000 construction workers at a cost of $8 billion. It was the exact time I graduated from The Ohio State University. Whoever said, “Time flies,” was spot on.

Look for weather to be a huge price driver into mid-August as the norm appears to be hot and stormy, not hot and dry.

Thought for the day. “Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” – Al Bernstein.