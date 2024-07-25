Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration Aug. 24

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) will be hosting the annual Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser on Aug. 24, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in an air-conditioned building on the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware.

The Gala’s live music will feature the beef industry’s own, Dalton & Delaney. The acoustic team first met in 2022 at the National FFA Talent Program. They realized they both shared a love for music and decided to start their own duo. Dalton and Delaney are no strangers to the agriculture industry as they both grew up heavily involved in 4-H and FFA.

Delaney lives on a farm in Fairfield County where she and her family raise beef cattle and are members of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA). She has participated in the OCA BEST program for many years where she has enjoyed showing cattle, competing in the stockmanship program, and promoting the beef industry. Delaney recently completed a year of service as the 2023-2024 Ohio FFA State Vice President. She is currently attending The Ohio State University majoring in agricultural communications.

Dalton resides in Darke County where he is currently a loan originator working with farmers on agricultural lines of credit and farm loans. He recently obtained his associate’s degree in banking and is looking forward to earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Dalton has performed in several bands and enjoys writing his own music.

The Gala is open to all attendees and features a casual atmosphere A gourmet beef meal and two drink tickets will be included in the registration price. The night will begin with appetizers and Gala-themed drinks before leading into the main course that includes beef tenderloin with all the fixin’s and handmade desserts.

Throughout the night, attendees can casually participate in the silent auction as items are displayed around the venue. The evening will conclude with the main event, a live auction offering something for everyone.

The funds raised at the Gala, and its live and silent auctions, are used for scholarships, including large animal veterinary students and new for 2024, scholarships for both the Columbus and Wooster campus livestock judging teams.

Multiple overnight accommodations are available including onsite camping and hotels. Camping is $40 per site which includes electric hook-up. To book a site, contact the fair office at 740-362-3851. Hotel rooms are available at the Pacer Inn and Suites – 259 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 with a shuttle that picks up and drops off. Call 740-362-0050 to make a reservation with the code OHIOCATTLE.

Registration for the event is now open. Tickets are $100 each or $75 for college students. Registration is due by Aug. 12. Sponsorships and auction items are still being accepted. Learn more and register at www.ohiocattle.org.