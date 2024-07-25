Check Roots for Soybean Cyst Nematode: What’s Your Number?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-24

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is quietly expanding its presence in Ohio, with increasing numbers across the state. Fields affected by SCN might not show aboveground visible symptoms, but SCN females can be detected attached to soybean roots six to eight weeks after planting. We encourage Ohio soybean growers to actively manage SCN by checking roots for the presence of SCN. If you’re unsure whether you have SCN in your fields, take a walk through your fields with a shovel, digging up plants every 30 to 50 paces. Carefully remove soil from the roots (a water bucket can help) and look for SCN females. Initially white to cream, turning yellow and eventually brown, SCN females are significantly smaller than nitrogen-fixing nodules. The SCN females will eventually fill with over 200 eggs, transforming into cysts that protect the eggs and allow them to survive for several years in infested fields. We encourage growers, agronomists, and crop consultants to check soybean roots for SCN throughout July, August, and September.



Knowing if you have SCN is the first step in managing it effectively. Watch this video to learn how to check your roots for SCN females. If SCN is detected in your field, a fall soil sample can determine your SCN numbers and help tailor appropriate management strategies. If you are already planting SCN-resistant varieties, checking roots can help evaluate the effectiveness of your resistance management or identify if the SCN population in your field is adapting to those resistant varieties (a shift in virulence).

Maintaining low SCN levels is much easier than reducing high numbers below damage thresholds. With support from the Ohio Soybean Council and The SCN Coalition, we can process up to two soil samples per grower for SCN testing, free of charge [click here for details]. Share your #SCNRootCheck photos on social media by tagging @TheSCNCoalition on Twitter and Facebook, and @Ohiosoycouncil on Twitter and @ohiosoybeancouncil on Facebook.