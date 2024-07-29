Drought conditions worsen as crops roll along

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry conditions were beginning to worry farmers, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 70 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 69.2 percent of the State and conditions matching the severe drought rating were observed at 9.9 percent. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 14 percent very short, 48 percent short, 36 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 28 was 72.5 degrees, 0.7 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.46 inches of precipitation, 0.45 inches below average. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 28.

Farmers reported crops under irrigation looked good. Corn silking progress reached 81 percent and dough progress reached 25 percent. Eighty-three percent of soybeans were at or past blooming and pod setting progress reached 46 percent. Corn condition was rated 66 percent good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 63 percent good to excellent. Oat progress advanced to 97 percent headed, 85 percent mature, and 54 percent harvested. Oats were in very good shape with 90 percent of the crop rated good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 96 percent and 73 percent completed, respectively. Third cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 22 percent and

11 percent completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 38 percent good to excellent. It was also reported that fruit harvest remained slightly ahead of schedule. Vegetables continued to be harvested.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.