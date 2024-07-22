Dry weather concerns increaseing statewide

Share Facebook

Matt Spillman

Unfortunately, we are getting dry here. We’ve missed the last couple chances for rain. With the hurricane that came through, we were expecting decent rain out of that and we ended up with 3 tenths. Then we had a couple of chances here last week and we only ended up with a tenth out of that. Just a couple of miles to the north and south and east of us got anywhere from 7 tenths clear up to 2 inches in a couple of places. That stung a little. Crops are starting to show the stress now. The corn has not shown any real stress yet, but it’s going to start curling up here in the next few days.

The first early corn seems to have pollinated really well with that nice rain over the Fourth of July. The later stuff we planted towards Memorial Day could really use a nice shot of water help it out.

Early planted soybeans are looking little gray and showing that water stress. We’re getting to that crucial time for them where they need water to fill the beans in the pods. I’m not really concerned yet, but if we go another week without rain, things are going to be looking a little grim. The double-crops need some moisture too.

We spayed half of our corn with fungicide so far and plan on spraying another 25%. We found some tar spot and have concerns with that showing up at this point in the summer, especially for the late planted corn.

Jeff Rae

We are getting dry. We haven’t had really a very good rain in quite a while. We’ve had a couple of tenth-inch rains. This morning we’re getting a little shower and I’m not going to look at it too hard and scare it away. It’s probably been a good 3 weeks since we’ve had over half an inch. We got about an inch and a quarter out of that hurricane rain.

I haven’t noticed a lot of stress in the corn. It’s got really good color, really good height. The later planted corn is just getting ready to start pollination. The earlier planted stuff is in tassel.

The beans kind of slowed down once the dry weather kicked in. Hopefully this rain will speed them up and they’ll get their act together here pretty soon. People who got their beans in during the last part of April are looking like the smarter farmers right now. Those beans are tall and really branching out.

We are probably about half done with second-cutting hay. We did get some hay made this weekend and then we didn’t cut the rest of it because they were calling for rain. Hopefully after this rain passes, we’ll be able to finish the hay up.

The dry weather can scare you to death. You put so much time and effort into everything, not to mention the money, and there are just so many things you can’t control. But, you know, I look over the past years and we’ve always been well taken care of, so I try not to stress too much about it. We have had some rains that I know a lot of people in areas south of Columbus didn’t have, so I think we’re still pretty optimistic here.

John Settlemyre

It’s kind of dry here and some rains this week would be very helpful. There is some rain in the forecast. Some of the beans in the afternoon are starting to roll a little bit. I think the corn is filling kernels out now. The corn planted in April is pretty well filled out and then there’s corn that was planted the third week of May that really hasn’t tasseled yet, so we’ve got a little bit of a range around here.

As dry as it has been, we really haven’t started seeing any disease issues in our area. Airplanes have been flying on a lot of fungicide in the area though. We have all our stuff covered and I talked to one of the aerial applicators near our area and he still had about 40,000 acres to do, so he’s going to be busy for a little while yet.

The people I’ve talked to are more concerned about the low prices than they are the weather. We’ve got a great crop started. Stands are good and uniform, so the bushels are there and we’re going to get some rain.

President Biden announced he wasn’t running for re-election and the grain markets went up overnight. I saw soybeans were up 17 cents a bushel. I’ve also read that all the commodities that China had committed to when Trump was in office — I think there was $200 billion that they committed to purchase — they hadn’t bought any of that. That contract was never enforced. We need to enforce those and that would sure help on this carry out that we’re dealing with. As far as the crop, we’ll be very weather dependent for the next couple of weeks.

Josh Kiser

We’re getting a little on the dry side right. We haven’t had much rain in the last 2 weeks. In the rain from the hurricane we got just under an 1.5 inches and they were predicting about 3 inches. It was definitely a nice rain, but we really haven’t gotten much since then.

The corn started tasseling over the weekend. I don’t think we’re to the point where we’re that dry yet. We still have moisture in the ground and it’s at least been cool for the last week or so, which definitely helped. It was nice and breezy and cool.

Soybeans seem to be doing pretty well. Our plot looks really good this year and beans in general look really good so far this year.

We’re pretty clean in terms of weeds. We did have to go back in with some Enlist here a few weeks ago to kill some ragweed that was coming up.

Double-crop beans look pretty good in this area. They’re up out of the ground. There are some fields you can tell did not have enough moisture, but all in all they look pretty decent right now. And when we have started getting nervous about the rains, we seem to get enough to keep us covered for bit.

We did spray fungicide early so we don’t have any tar spot or anything coming yet in the fields I’ve looked at.