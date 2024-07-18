Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA & Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The names Craftsman ®, Stanley Black and Decker ®, MAC Tools, and DeWalt ® all have immediate recognition. Dynamic Green Products may not automatically be the next name you think of when listing makers of great outdoor and mechanical products. But Dynamic Green Products is working in concert with those recognizable names to put more soybeans to use in our everyday lives.

Scott Porter is the Founder and CEO of Dynamic Green Products, which is a bio-based lubricant manufacturer. “We make bio-based lubricants that will replace petroleum alternatives. They work better, are compatible and are 100% independently tested,” said Porter. “Our products are based wholly or a majority of soy. The main markets we are focusing on with our partnerships are outdoor equipment such as lawn mowers, weed whippers, mobile hydraulics and professional power tools.”

Dynamic Green Products is headquartered in Texas. The Ohio Soybean Council and Airable Research Laboratory is in Ohio. Through an unusual chain of events during the pandemic, an acquaintance of Porter, that was an employee of Stanley Black and Decker, was laid-off. He happened to be in Ohio and was starting a small business working in some incubator space at Ohio Wesleyan University. That space was just across the hall from Barry McGraw who was also starting Airable Laboratory. While he did not know everything about Airable, he did know it had some similarities to the work Porter was doing with Dynamic Green Products and made the phone calls to connect the two parties. As they say, the rest is history. “Since late 2021 we have been working together non-stop building our line and our partnership and exploring new products,” said Porter. “Barry McGraw and Airable Labs and the Ohio Soybean Council have been great to work with.”

Dynamic Green Products initially started working with Canola Oil. It was the influence of Barry McGraw at Airable Labs that convinced them to take a look at Soybean Oil. “Barry taught me a lot about soy and as I got deeper into the supply chain through the Ohio Soybean Council, I learned more about how soy is produced and how it impacts our economy. Soy actually is the safest, cleanest, most sustainable base oil available, so working with Barry gave me the confidence to take our three and a half years of work and shift it over to soy,” said Porter. “Now we don’t even look at other base stocks for our lubricants. We are mostly soy in everything we do.”

Airable Labs and the Ohio Soybean Council and Check-off makes a real difference for businesses. “They allow me as a CEO time to scale our business and having partnerships with them allows us to create multiple products,” said Porter. “To create a product and get it into retail is going to take between 2-3 years and several hundred thousand dollars, plus your production, start and ramp and so much more. With a partner like Airable, there is a team of chemists that are there to help us supported by check-off dollars. I can go work with them and tell them that we have 4-5 products we want to develop and build. I don’t have those resources, but if they can get it started, I can start working on commercialization and success on what is existing. They can be that back-room engine working on all kinds of things. It also helps when we have certain problems such as labeling issues or compliance that we need help on, we can collaborate with them, and they can help connect us to the expertise and resources we need.”

“For a small business, having a group like Airable Research Laboratory and the Check-off with the Ohio Soybean Council allows me to scale and build out a product line and do things that most small businesses normally cannot do. You usually have to focus on one or two products and go deep and put all your eggs in that basket. Working with them allows me to go wider and do a lot more things,” said Porter.

To learn more about the soy bio-based products available you can visit the website for Dynamic Green Products at www.changeyouroil.com