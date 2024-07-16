Eick named senior director of leadership development at Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Marlene Eick of Wooster has been named senior director, leadership development for Ohio Farm Bureau. She will manage the leadership development team that operates AgriPOWER, Young Agricultural Professionals, Youth Pathways, and Ag Literacy programs, as well as plan and manage other leadership development activities and events.

Eick has considerable experience with the leadership and professional growth opportunities Ohio Farm Bureau provides. She has served as president of the Wayne County Farm Bureau Board of Trustees, and won the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Excellence in Agriculture Award. She is also a proud graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class VI.

Previously, Eick served as director of marketing and communications for the Ohio Corn & Wheat, where she led the organization’s communications and membership efforts and used her certification with Maxwell Leadership to provide leadership development training for board members and prospective leaders.

She also has worked extensively in her career as a leadership coach and consultant, where she has facilitated leadership and professional development training for local, state and national organizations and also has served on the Ohio FFA Foundation Board of Trustees.

Eick, who was raised on a family farm in Hancock County and now resides in Wayne County with her husband, B.J., is a graduate of The Ohio State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and Extension education. She earned a master’s degree in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida.