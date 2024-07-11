Elevating urban farming

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

While thoughts of Ohio agriculture immediately turn to the rural, open fields of the state, there are an increasing number of urban farming efforts in metropolitan areas from the Ohio River up to Lake Erie.

Sherifat Alabi, from Nigeria, is an Ohio State University graduate research associate working on her PhD in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership.

Typically, smaller-scale, farmers in urban areas face unique challenges to production and obstacles in marketing. Sherifat Alabi, from Nigeria, is an Ohio State University graduate research associate working on her PhD in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership. She took an interest in these urban operations of Ohio. With the goal of learning more, and sharing their stories, Alabi undertook a research project titled: “Story of change: Elevating the voices of small-scale regenerative farmers.”

“The purpose was to elevate the voices of small-scale regenerative farmers in Ohio by highlighting their motivation, challenges, and opportunities to influence agricultural literacy and to inspire a collective response that foster support for small-scale farmers and their communities,” Alabi said. “The need for this research culminated from the fact that the roles and contributions of small-scale farmers in their community are often overlooked. To elevate their voices, the research funded in part by the Sustainability Institute at the Ohio State birthed the ‘Regenerative Champions’ podcast.”

The Regenerative Champions podcast is hosted on Apple Podcasts and highlights the efforts of 12 small-scale farmers producing food and influencing change in their communities. The podcasts feature interviews with Alabi and the farmers to showcase the knowledge, values, and attitudes needed to act as agents of change and foster other farmers’ resilience through the shared stories.

“My interest in academia has always been focused on the integration of research and outreach so outcomes of a research activity do not just end up in a journal or on a shelf but are disseminated to make impact in the society. I remember this was the first conversation I had with my advisor, Dr. Joy Rumble,” Alabi said. “After I arrived in the U.S., most of what I heard or read about small-scale farmers, especially black farmers, was sharecropping and slavery. However, after I attended the 2022 Farm Science Review, I developed an interest in regenerative agriculture. I began to read about it and found that this sustainable practice in the U.S. has historically been adopted by small-scale farmers. Also, I found that an increasing attention on large-scale farms than small-scale farms could limit entry into agriculture among passionate young people with limited resources. I wanted to share the narrative that I was learning about and to celebrate small-farmers’ efforts toward community development and sustainable agriculture. This led to my research idea to document the lived experience of small-scale farmers.”

One of Alabi’s subjects for the project was Aaron K. Hopkins, a Baptist minister, community advocate and a beginning farmer. He is the director of the South Side Family Farms in Columbus. Hopkins had no prior experience in farming and never envisioned himself as a farmer, but found food to be a way to reconnect younger and older generations in his community and his ministry.

Since 2014, Hopkins has relied on community support and networking to address his community’s food security challenges. On small acreage, Hopkins and his wife (with help from their grandchildren) work with volunteers to grow fresh produce so that it is available and affordable for the community. Hopkins employs composting, cover cropping, crop rotation, and drip irrigation to help produce nutritious food in challenging circumstances.

“There was a big disconnect in this community between the seniors that no longer would come out of their houses. They were really frightened of the youth in this community and so they were not engaging them. We saw the need to connect with these seniors who had a story to tell about growing their own food. We started with that idea coming from the church having that communication and a safe place to transfer stories,” Hopkins said in his interview with Alabi. “My passion started with the seed and seeing what can happen with the seed and with the idea in community. And when I think about all the stories that have happened in the garden now, it is really something.”

South Side Family Farms harvested its first successful crops from raised beds in 2017. Now the operation has several large gardens with hoophouses in the city. The fresh produce — including collard greens, kale, okra, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, squash, Swiss chard, green beans, and zucchini — is sold at affordable prices in the communities on the south side of Columbus through a Community Supported Agriculture program.

South Side Family Farms got a major boost from the Ohio State University Buckeye Institution-Supported Agriculture (ISA) Project funded by a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and cooperation with the Initiative for Food and AgriCultural Transformation (InFACT) at OSU. The original goals of Buckeye ISA included increasing production and purchase of locally and sustainably sourced food, providing training and workshops to Buckeye ISA households through Franklin County Extension and streamlining the process of aggregating and distributing produce from small producers. The effort was intended to specifically address food insecurity in low-income households with young children.

Similar collaborative efforts working with community volunteers, grant funding, participating with the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, and collaborating with other urban farmers have helped Hopkins move production forward, but it has not been easy.

“The challenge was as fast as we were growing things here, the neighborhood wanted them and we could not produce it fast enough and we needed access to more land and so the access to land became a challenge,” Hopkins said. “Ohio State’s Buckeye ISA is where we started. That’s what brought the families here and that’s how my grandchildren got involved. They wanted to invest in locally grown, locally sourced fruits and vegetables. They wanted to help us to grow it and provide the materials to grow it and then they’ll buy it. So, being a man of faith, God opened up a door. We have Extension support from Ohio State and Central State. All of those resources and that support gives us encouragement and gives direction on different practices, and there are peer support groups as a new beginning farmer and relationships have been developed. We’re stronger together.”

To learn more about Alabi’s project and interviews with other urban farmers visit this link.