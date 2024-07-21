Learning about the origins of food

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood

The field of agriculture and the curriculum options from GrowNextGen appeal to a wide range of students. Jodi Adams from Washington High School in Fayette County has found that her students with special needs are no exception.

Adams has been working with GrowNextGen for several years and has seen how her students can benefit from the curriculum when adapted for the special education setting.

“We tested soil samples from the corn field next to the school. We’ve talked about the importance of soil and water quality, what farmers do, and what happens if you have bad soil or bad water and what that does for the plants and animals and your food,” she said.

Always on a mission to find new tools for sharing agriculture with her students, Adams has participated in several Ag Biotech Academy workshops. In June, the event was held at the Ohio State University Western Ag Research Station just outside of Springfield. Participating teachers engaged in a wide variety of activities they can take back to their classrooms.

“We tested the oil content of salad dressings and talked about how you can make your own salad dressings from stuff that most people have at home. We were able to look through microscopes and actually see the oils in the dressings, so that was kind of neat just seeing how different dressings compared to each other,” she said. “We also made some biodiesel. It had to rest for 24 hours, and then we were able to test it using putt-putt boats and have some races. We went out to the fields and did sampling on some of the soybean leaves. We punched holes in them to see what different things cause them to do decay-wise and growth-wise.”

In addition to utilizing the Ag Biotech materials, Adams has even been hatching chicks at school with GrowNextGen resources and has seen the connections with students in her classroom and beyond.

“For 3 years now, I’ve hatched chicks in a high school setting. Everybody said that it was for elementary kids… but my high school kids love it. I’ve had kids coming into my room during lunch asking to see the chicks — they’re not even my students and I don’t have them in class,” she said.

Beyond grabbing their attention, the ChickQuest experience helped her students think more about the source of what they eat and the industry that brings food to them for consumption.

“A lot of kids in general don’t know where their food comes from. I had one girl who was 15 and she didn’t know that chickens lay eggs. She was shocked when she went in a henhouse with some other kids who came out with eggs. She thought eggs came from Kroger. They don’t know what is involved in growing it, canning it, and getting it to the table. I think this gives us an opportunity to show them,” Adams said.

Engaging with students across Ohio begins with the learning experiences designed for teachers at workshops like Ag Biotech Academy. The diversity of participants and innovation fostered at GrowNextGen events stand out to Adams as key factors that keep her coming back to the programs offered each year.

“There’s a lot of collaboration with other teachers that you would never meet if you just stayed with your school. I like that there are a lot of different ideas and backgrounds,” Adams said. “You learn a lot from the classes and then you learn a lot from the others participating. You always get a little something you can take back to use with your students.”

GrowNextGen is a program funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.