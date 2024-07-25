Local convenience drawing customers to Schultz Valley Farms

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Modern grocery stores offer ever-increasing convenience for customers, including the delivery of grocery orders to their doorsteps. With some helpful software, Josh and Lynn Schultz in Fairfield County have found a way to offer this “click-list” style service direct from their Schultz Valley Farms.

The bulk of their sales come from this Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), farm share-based marketing. Customers pay up front and then receive weekly shares of the farm’s production.

“We have everything from A-Z and everything in between with over 50 different crops, beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, and eggs,” said Lynn Schultz. “Everybody’s box is different — 92% are customized boxes. They select what they want for the amount they paid for and can go over the amount as they want. There is a $10 fee for delivery and around 30% of our orders are delivered. Each week, the customers can buy different products based on whatever size share they have and what we have available. If they want to add more, they can add more to their list for the week for an additional charge. Then we deliver it either to their door or to our four different locations they can pick up from.”

Using an online platform named Harvie, Schultz Valley Farms offers customers a virtual farm-fresh grocery store to select from each week.

“The program is simple to use. It does all the processing and the signups are all on there. I just have to go on there and update with our weekly email and our choices for the week and what is coming in,” Lynn said. “When we first started the CSA 11 years ago, we had three customers and just would put whatever we were harvesting in the basket. We kept getting more feedback, though, that people wanted to choose what was in there. We started with a point system on a Google spreadsheet and as we grew, we started looking at other options. Then we tried some different software that was not a good fit. This is our fifth year with Harvie. We pay a fee that is a percent of all the sales. They handle customer service and they do a lot of background work.”

The Schultz Valley Farms CSA has grown dramatically.

“In the COVID year, we didn’t have many CSA customers, but in 2021 we got up to 234. Our goal is to be around 175 every year and now we’re at 184 in our 20-week long CSA from mid-May through September,” Lynn said. “We take 2 weeks off for our October county fair and start up in mid-October and go to Christmas for 10 weeks. We average 85 to 100 in that.”

Along with the CSA, Schultz Valley Farms sells freezer beef, direct to restaurants, at two farmers markets, a farm stand, and offers you-pick for multiple types of berries. The 350-acre farm is a constant buzz of activity, especially during the growing season. Josh grew up on the farm focused mostly on cattle and hay. Today, with the help of his parents, their four children and around 10 seasonal employees, Josh and Lynn are producing 22 acres of produce and berries, pumpkins, sweet corn, field corn, soybeans, 100 acres of hay, and just over 100 head of cattle rotating on 60 acres of pasture. They also extend their production season with hoophouses and start plants in a heated greenhouse. They raise several batches of 250 meat chickens, 100 turkeys, around 15 hogs a year, and milk one cow.

“It’s slowly expanded over the years from just cattle and hay to now we are hay, cattle, row-crop, and produce operation,” Josh said. “We’re kind of doing it all from scratch. I’m the second generation, but for a lot of this we are building all the infrastructure. The produce is the bread and butter of the whole operation, without it we could not make the ends meet. It has taken years to develop the markets for the produce and get people to know us. But now people trust that what we bring to the market is good for their family.”

While Lynn oversees planning, marketing and the tech side of the operation, Josh stays busy in the fields. He left a job in excavating in 2018 to join Lynn full-time on the farm.

“I’m outside getting things done and trying to stay ahead on production. I do all the mechanical work and take care of the livestock. The produce is what keeps both my wife and I home on the farm working full-time. It’s like a sprinting marathon all summer long and it goes all the way through the fall until about Christmas,” Josh said. “Most of my mornings until noon are spent with the produce and then we transition to dealing with the livestock and the row crops, and then sometimes in the evening and the cooler part of the day, we’ll switch back to produce and what needs done there. Hay season is the most challenging time of year, but we seem to get it all figured out. We have good help with the kids and my parents helping out. Whichever fire is burning the hottest — that’s what we usually get taken care of.”

They try to largely keep the farm a closed circuit, with the corn and stalks going to cattle feed and bedding, the expired produce going to feed the hogs and to compost, which then provides fertility for the crops, along with manure from the livestock. They also bring in leaves for composting.

“When we get dry, hot weather we bring out some sprinklers for irrigating certain crops to keep them cooled off. We’re using some cover crops when we have ground going fallow and we’re always moving, trying to keep ahead of pest management,” Josh said. “The main thing is, our kids eat this produce too, so we really watch what we’re using and when we’re using it in terms of insecticides and we don’t use herbicides in the produce. The greens do not get any animal compost and all compost is applied at least 120 days before harvest.”

The growing season for the produce starts on the farm’s hilltops in early April. Among their more popular early crops is zucchini.

Hoophouses are important in the operation for season extension, particularly for early and late tomatoes.

“We plant April 1 on plastic. We till the ground and spread a compost mixture ahead of time in March. We try to get enough plastic down in anticipation of 3 or 4 weeks of planting, so if we get into a rainy spell, we already have the plastic down and we can keep planting. The plastic keeps the soil dry and warmer through the frosty nights in April and May. We have four hills on the farm and we rotate around on those hills for our first plantings,” Josh said. “We cultivate between the rows and rely on the plastic to control weeds. The plastic is biodegradable and is mostly gone after a year. After that first planting of zucchini, we’ll plant it again in 3 or 4 weeks and then in June we start planting it every 14 days. It is a big crop for us because CSA customers want it and restaurants want a bushel or two a week.”

Mixed greens, tomatoes, asparagus, and watermelon are other especially important crops for the farm.

“There is a high demand and good profit margin for asparagus and it is a long-term crop that has potential to be profitable. We’re picking about 60 pounds every week for restaurants. Greens and lettuce for salads can be turned around fast and are high dollar. The tomatoes we have early in the season and late in the season from the hoophouse are also big for us,” Lynn said. “We get grafted seedless watermelon plants from North Carolina. The root stock is a pumpkin. We plant a pollinator plant every four plants. With the grafted watermelon you get a higher yield of up to 7 per plant and we do two different plantings 3 to 4 weeks apart.”

Another asset to Schultz Valley Farms is the farming community around them.

“We go back and forth with other farms and help each other so we don’t have so much spoilage,” Lynn said. “Being able to work with other farms really helps when we have something that is really short or if we have too much of something else.”

Whether through the farmers markets, you-pick or the CSA, Schultz Valley Farms is conveniently offering high quality, nutritious products to consumers allowing them to connect with the farm in a meaningful way.

“Depending on the consumer, some want to support local, some want to know the farmer, some want to buy from us because of our regenerative practices,” Lynn said. “Some customers come out to actually see an animal like a cow up close for the first time. My kids are always bringing out chickens and chicks for the for visitors to pet. We have people that just come out and pick maybe a quart of berries, take some pictures and that’s their experience. It’s always great to have the chance to educate the community when they come out so they understand how a farm works and why it is important to support local agriculture. I think that’s important now in our county where we are seeing farmland being lost not only to development, but solar fields and other things. Agricultural land is disappearing because we’re not going back to our roots and supporting local and understanding the connection of where food is coming from.”

A wide array of crops, including peas, are grown and sold directly to customers.

Buying local supports the local economy and provides nutritious, fresh food for families wanting to know more about where their food comes from.

“Truly, the only way you’re ever going to know what all goes in your food is to raise it yourself, but this is the next best thing,” Josh said. “And farms are struggling, especially small farms. They’re going away. But, you know, there are a lot of opportunities for beginning farmers, new farmers or that next generation of farmers on the land by branching out into something that’s a little different but direct to consumers. With more local agriculture, hopefully we can keep more people on the farm. People need to understand if you can buy local for one meal a week, it changes income significantly for local farms and you’ll see more local farms stay in business. It can be a roadside stand, or a CSA or a farmer’s market. That would be a significant change to the landscape. If you want to preserve farmland, buy local once a week.”