Maumee River nutrient loading

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA & Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Maumee River Watershed is the largest watershed feeding into the western basin of Lake Erie. Dr. Laura Johnson of Heidelberg University and the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg recently shared that while the amount of land contained in the Maumee River watershed is large, the Maumee River itself only contributes around 5% of the water flowing into the western basin, but nearly half of the total phosphorus. Heidelberg has a tributary loading program that includes the largest tributaries to Lake Erie. Started in 1975, the program’s goal is to quantify the loads of nutrients and sediments from watersheds that enter other aquatic ecosystems. It monitors 16 locations along rivers that feed into Lake Erie.

The total phosphorus (TP) measured is the combination of the Dissolved Reactive Phosphorus (DRP) and Total Particulate Phosphorus (TPP). The bioavailable phosphorus is the portion of that total phosphorus that is available to algae. “When the Hazardous Algal Bloom forecast is done, we realize that only a portion of the TPP is available for algae to use,” said Johnson. “We assess a certain portion of the phosphorus that is chemically available to be used, but then also a certain percentage of the TPP that actually travels from the last monitoring station along the river in Waterville, out into the lake that can be used. That number for the forecast is 100% of the DRP and 8% of the TPP.”

Total Bioavailable Phosphorus (TBP) is the phosphorus that feeds the algae. The Heidleberg Tributary Loading Program data from March 1 through June 23rd found that in that time period, 63% of the P load was in the month of April. Phosphorus load is a calculation of the concentration of P multiplied by the flow. Interestingly most of the precipitation in that time period was in April, however the soils were fairly dry and the flow was only moderately high. “There was a lot of capacity in the soils to hold water, and we did not get some of the flash flood events like we had in 2015,” said Johnson. “We got a lot of rain, but it was not generating as much flow as we might have thought.” After a heavy rain event, the Maumee River can flow 40 billion gallons of water into the lake each day.

“P concentrations flowing into the river are classically non-point-source, which means that concentrations can increase with every storm event,” said Johnson. “They increase each time by roughly a similar amount. Earlier events may increase concentrations slightly more as they fall on uncovered ground and we get more particles when that happens, and that affects the TBP.”

“We take the concentration from each day and multiply if by the flow from each day and gives us our daily load,” said Johnson. “The flow is a key contributing factor in the equation. If the concentration stays the same, but the flow is high, that makes the load for that day high.”

The cumulative TBP load for the season from March 1 through the end of July is measured each year. “As of June 23rd, we have a load of 286 metric tons. We project to the end of the season, using information from the National Weather Service, Ohio River Forecast Center. They tell us the various ranges of flows that we are expecting, and we then apply our history of nutrient concentration data to figure out what that range is going to be by the end of the season. Our forecast for this year is between 287 and 304 metric tons based on the flow and concentration. If it rains a lot between now and the end of July it will be on the higher side of that range, and if it stays dry that load number will not change much. The target was 240 metric tons.”

“Pulling it all together to determine where we are at this point, although April was very wet, overall streamflow for the season is average because of a dry May and June,” said Johnson. “Most of the loading occurred in April. The TPP, DRP and TBP loads and concentrations are above the target levels we have set. With that said, based on the 2002-2018 relationships of load vs. flow, DRP and TBP loads are as we expected. TPP is slightly higher than expected, but it is likely because of April precipitation on uncovered ground.”