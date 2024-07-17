Messy legalities (Part 2)

Share Facebook

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Legal battles for family farms gets messy. Here is a recap from Part 1.

HFI was incorporated in Iowa in 1974, with George and Keith Hora serving as the initial directors. HFI owns 1,075 acres of land in or near Washington County, and it grew corn and soybeans at all times relevant to the litigation.

Kurt and his wife, Heather, later formed HK Farms, Inc. They grow crops and feed swine from weaning to finishing. Brian Hora and his wife formed Precision Partners Corporation which conducts farm activities.

Gregg Hora worked for HFI from 1982 to 1985. He then left HFI and Washington County to farm with his inlaws. Brian began working for HFI in 1985. Kurt began working for HFI in 1988. Brian supervised Kurt and HFI’s operations during this time.

On August 18, 2017, brothers Brian and Gregg Hora, filed a petition against Keith, Kurt, Heather and HK Farms (essentially their father and their brother) and sister-in-law. The plaintiffs advanced four counts: (1) Keith and Kurt breached their fiduciary duties (to manage the corporation’s money and property for its benefit) to HFI through mismanagement, self-dealing and other actions; (2) Keith and Kurt committed fraud, fraudulent concealment and fraudulent misrepresentation; (3) a custodian should be appointed for HFI; and (4) Keith should be removed as trustee of the Trust.

Three years after the complaint was filed, the bench trial (before a judge only, no jury) took eleven days in July and August 2020. There was much testimony about alleged missing corn, use of a company credit card, and better ways to farm the 1,075 acres. In a 37-page opinion, the trial judge found in favor of the defendants. The court found that the brothers failed to meet the required burden of proof to establish breach of fiduciary duties, fraud, appointing a custodian and removing the father as trustee.

On appeal, the appellate court reversed a portion of the trial court ruling, finding that Kurt misappropriated corn for his personal use (to feed his hogs) without reimbursement, thereby breaching his duty to the corporation. The court of appeals also found that Keith engaged in self-dealing when he used the corporation’s credit cards to pay his personal expenses and when he allowed Kurt to misappropriate the corn. That meant the business judgment rule did not shield Keith from liability. This rule provides a presumption that a director’s actions are informed, made in good faith and honestly believed by them to be in the best interests of the corporation. The court of appeals, however, agreed with the district court that Keith and Kurt had not committed fraud.

In April of this year, nearly seven years since the case began, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected the court of appeals’ decision and reinstated the trial court’s order. Since Kurt was not an officer or director of the corporation, he owed no fiduciary duty to the corporation.

Regarding the corn commodity transfer, the Supreme Court deferred to the fact finding of the trial court who found that the corporation had a long-standing practice of enhancing Kurt’s compensation by providing him with in-kind payments of corn. Any “missing corn” was a matter of poor record keeping, not intentional wrongdoing.

The Supreme Court also reviewed the duties of care and loyalty, owed by Keith, as a director to the corporation. Brian and Gregg alleged that Keith violated these duties by failing to properly provide oversight to Kurt and by failing to ensure that the corporation maintained a positive cash flow. Further, the brothers argued that their father violated his fiduciary duties when he paid some personal expenses using the company credit card. Again, the Supreme Court agreed with the findings of the trial court judge, which had ruled that Keith’s actions were protected by the business judgment rule.

The Supreme Court rejected the appellate decision finding that their reasoning would subject every family-owned business that employs family members to a heightened standard for its day-to-day operations. The Supreme Court stated that the fact that there may be different or better ways to operate the farm and to account for its transactions did not mean Keith violated fiduciary duties owed to the corporation.

Eleven days of trial, an appeal and a State Supreme Court case over the past seven years. Who won? No one but the lawyers. Hora is a classic example of how it’s always about the money. Always. And it is especially messy when it involves family.