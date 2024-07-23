Miller elected to National Corn Growers Association

Share Facebook

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is celebrating the election of Jon Miller to the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Board.

“There’s no better way to give back to the agriculture industry than to serve the growers we represent,” Miller said. “I want to take the experiences I’ve gained over 12 years and use it to advance the opportunities in front of us to help protect and advance our livelihood.”

Miller has been a part of his family’s corn, wheat, and soybean operation for decades, and has been an Ohio Corn & Wheat board member for the last 12 years. He is the president of the NCGA Corn PAC, serves on the NCGA Trade Policy and Biotechnology Actions Teams, and the U.S. Grains Council’s Middle East/Africa/South Asia A-Team. In 2022, Miller served as the Chair of the Ohio Corn Marketing Program, where he currently represents District 10, encompassing Fairfield, Licking, and Pickaway counties. Additionally, in 2018, he was the president of the OCW Growers Association Board of Directors.

As a Corn Board member, Miller’s top priorities include expanding markets for American farmers and promoting the development of new technologies and products.

“Here at OCW, we have seen firsthand how Jon’s leadership has propelled us forward,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of OCW. “His extensive agricultural experience as both a grower and an advocate positions him to make a real, positive impact on the NCGA board and beyond.”

In addition to his work with OCW and the NCGA, Miller is a founding member of the Ohio Corn & Wheat PAC, as well as a participant in the NCGA/Syngenta Leadership At Its Best program and the DuPont Leadership New Century Farmers program.