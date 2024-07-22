Nearly 70% of Ohio abnormally dry or worse

Share Facebook

Most of Ohio remained drier than normal last week, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 69.2 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 31.9 percent of the State and conditions matching the severe drought rating were observed at 8.1 percent. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 8 percent very short, 31 percent short, 57 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 22 was 73.6 degrees, 0.5 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.54 inches of precipitation, 0.31 inches below average. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 21.

Farmers reported corn leaves rolling, even early in the day with the dry conditions. Corn silking progress reached 60 percent and dough progress reached 13 percent. Seventy-one percent of soybeans were at or past blooming and pod setting progress reached 25 percent. Corn condition was rated 65 percent good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 68 percent good to excellent. Oat progress advanced to 93 percent headed, 64 percent mature, and 24 percent harvested. Oats were in very good shape with 91 percent of the crop rated good to excellent. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 82 percent and 64 percent completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 50 percent good to excellent.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.