Neutral corn and soybean numbers, bearish for wheat

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Report highlights: Not negative for U.S. corn and soybeans supply and demand tables. U.S. corn exports up 25 million bushels, no changes for U.S. soybean crush or exports. No changes in Brazil corn and soybean production.

Trade expectations: No changes to U.S. corn and soybeans yields.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn up 3 cents, soybeans down 3 cents, and wheat down 13 cents. Just before the report was released, corn down 8 cents, soybeans down 10 cents, and wheat down 15 cents.

US 2023/24 ending stocks: corn 1.877 billion bushels, last month 2.022 billion bushels and soybeans 345 million bushels, last month 350 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2023/24 ending stocks were: corn 2.049 billion bushels and soybeans 355 million bushels.

US 2024/25 ending stocks: corn 2.097 billion bushels, last month 2.102; soybeans 435 million bushels, last month 455 million bushels; and wheat 856 million bushels, last month 758 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2024/25 ending stocks were: corn 2.312 billion bushels, soybeans 449 million bushels, and wheat 788 million bushels

USDA this month estimates Brazil soybean production at 153 million tons, last month was 153 million tons. Brazil corn production was estimated at 122 million tons, last month was 122 million tons. Argentina soybean production was 49.5 million tons, last month was 50 million tons. Argentina corn production was estimated at 52 million tons, last month was 53 million tons.

Grains were all lower in the final hour before the report. Last Friday, December 2024 CBOT corn closed at $4.24 while this morning it was $4.05. Last Friday, November 2024 soybeans closed at $11.29 ¾ and this morning they were trading at $10.61. What sparked the sell-off in the past week? Weather as Hurricane Beryl hit the Galveston, Texas shoreline Monday morning as eastern Texas received 6-10 inches of rain in the hours following landfall. Those rain totals match or exceed the total precipitation for the year to date. Once the hurricane winds diminished, it became a tropical depression, bringing much needed precipitation to Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana with rain totals in the inches in some areas. Unfortunately, much of central and southern Ohio missed those rains. Accumulations were extremely light and only a few drops to maybe 2/10 if you were lucky. Western and NW Ohio received higher totals in many areas.

Southern Nebraska experienced severe hail storms in the past week. With the downdraft in grain prices, it appears the market is ignoring that event. Instead, it is focused on the rains received this week.

The market mantra all week has been, “rain makes grain,” as prices fell sharply across the entire grain complex. Heat is expected to return next week with the western and central U.S. Midwest expecting to see temperatures reach into the mid 90s to lower 100s. The eastern Corn Belt could see temperatures reach into the low 90s.

The market is perceiving the crops as well watered this week. Ohio is taking the brunt of drought conditions in much of Ohio south of I-70. The double whammy of declining prices and reduced yields is causing stress across much of Ohio.

Already, some in southern Ohio are already comparing this year to the drought year of 2012.