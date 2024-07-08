Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 355 | Irksome Issues in Agriculture

Share Facebook

Here at the Ohio Ag Net, we love to highlight all the amazing things going on in Ohio Agriculture. But sometimes, especially during this hot season, you just have to let off some steam and talk about the frustrating things.

Nothing is left unsaid in this year’s summer agriculture rant podcast. Hear from Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net team members, alongside agriculture industry leaders, as they share their thoughts regarding everything from falling commodity prices to environmentalists’ perception of agriculture.

Included in this week’s podcast: