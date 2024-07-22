       

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 356 | Forestry, Soil, and Biotechnology, Oh My!

July 22, 2024

In this week’s podcast, join host Matt Reese of Ohio’s County Journal and the Ohio Ag Net Podcast as he talks with Jenna Reese, executive director of the Ohio Forestry Association. She talks about recent updates for woodlands through CAUV, the importance of forestry management, chainsaw safety, and the upcoming Paul Bunyan Show in October.

This week’s featured audio includes:

  • Dale Minyo gets the scoop on Farmers for Soil Health.
  • Joel Penhorwood has an update with GrowNextGen Ag Biotech Academy.

