Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 357 | Stories from the Ohio State Fair

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This week’s episode is full of Ohio State Fair excitement! From interviews with champions to chats on this year’s successful State Fair to conversations about the fairground’s massive construction projects, this episode has it all. Join the team at one of the favorite events of the year and stay updated on its agricultural impact.

Also featured in this episode is Dale speaking with Rudi Pitzer Perry of Farm Credit Mid-America about the benefits of farm diversification and the proper steps to take towards developing your farm.

Featured audio includes conversations with: