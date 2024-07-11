Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 12, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A bit warmer and more humid today, but we still see a threat of some moisture in parts of Ohio too. Most of the rain potential today will set up in NW and north-central OH. Moisture is relatively light at a few hundredths to at most half an inch, and coverage will be 30% or less. While we won’t rule out the renegade showers in southern OH, threats there will be incredibly minor. The entire state turns out partly sunny and warm for Saturday and most of Sunday. Clouds increase late sunday afternoon

Showers develop overnight sunday night and then for Monday through Wednesday we see chances of showers and thunderstorms off and on. We are quite unsettled for that first half of the week. Rain coverage on any of those 3 days will be no more than 60%, but combined for the 3 day period we end up with 100% coverage and rain totals of half to 1.5″. The map below shows combined rain potential for the period.

Next Thursday we settle in behind a frontal boundary that is sagging south through the corn belt. We will turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry for Thursday and Friday with cooler temps and lower humidity. That pattern continues for the weekend next weekend, but with slightly warmer temps. Heat is likely to build back in to the state for the week of the 22nd.