Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 15, 2024

An unsettled weather pattern is in for the region as we start this week. We won’t rule out showers and thunderstorms any of the next 3 days. Action today and Wednesday will feature less coverage, but overnight tonight and tomorrow we can see significant rains. All told, we are expecting half to 1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The best chance of thunderstorms will be tonight and tomorrow as well. The map below shows potential for the next 3 days combined.

Cooler, drier air sags southward over the Great Lakes and right into the Eastern Corn Belt to finish the week, thanks to the frontal boundary that moves the precipitation away. We will see significantly lower humidity for Thursday and Friday with temps normal to below normal. Even though we expect slightly warmer temps for the weekend, humidity stays low and we are very pleasant. Sunshine dominates for Thursday through the weekend.

Next week the dry pattern continues monday through early Thursday for northern parts of Ohio. However, we see areas near the Ohio river getting more active Tuesday into Wednesday, and that means we can’t rule out a few showers or storms in far south central and southeast OH. However, at this time, the bulk of precipitation wants to stay south of the Ohio River, over the Deep South. We will need to keep an eye on that set up, as we feel the warm and muggy air is likely to expand north, and bring threat moisture with it as we move closer to next week.