Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 18, 2024

Cooler and less humid air is taking control of Ohio for the next couple of days. Humidity drips will be the most noticeable, but temps are a close second. We should be very comfortable today and tomorrow, and after a few fair weather clouds today, we should see mostly sunny skies settle in for tomorrow. The weekend will see temps climb ever so slightly, but humidity values stay low, meaning pleasant conditions continue.

Next week we start to see humidity values creep up. Monday should be mostly dry with mostly sunny skies and a warm, humid afternoon. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the warmth and humidity will mean we have to keep an eye out for pop up showers and thunderstorms. We are increasing daily coverage to nearly 60-70% each day, and combined over the 3 day stretch, it looks like we have a better shot at half to 1.5″ and nearly 100% coverage. The map below shows rain totals from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday midnight.

Friday may still be a bit unsettled, but it appears that we do not have as much of a moisture source for precipitation development. Still, we cant rule out pop up activity, with coverage at 30%. Saturday and Sunday (27th-28th) we should see slightly cooler, and less humid air working back south into OH, but not as sharp of a drop off as we are experiencing for the end of this week from earlier.