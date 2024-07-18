Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 19, 2024

Share Facebook

A little bit warmer today, but still on the cooler side of things when compared to normal mid July temps. Humidity levels will be quite pleasant again today, with those holding through the weekend. We should see temps slide a couple degrees higher both tomorrow and Sunday as well, but overall we should remain comfortable. Sunshine dominates. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you are out and about.

More humid air works in late Sunday and Monday. We will keep the forecast precipitation free for Monday, but we are much warmer to go along with the higher humidity. Warm and humidity will be the harbingers of an unsettled pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely through out that 3 day period. The best coverage likely is Tuesday overnight and Wednesday, but we don’t want to get too cute on timing and threats. ITs better to look at this as a combined 3 day event, with rain totals Tue-Thur at half to 1.5″ and coverage at nearly 100%. The map below is an updated look at potential.

We stay very war and very humid to finish the week next Friday but should see little to no lingering rain threat. Saturday and Sunday of next week turn out partly sunny, cooler and less humid again, but likely not as cool as what we saw yesterday behind the first half of this week’s warmth and humidity.