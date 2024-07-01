Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 2, 2024

Share Facebook

Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid for today. South winds are ramping up and we are watching a hot dome off over the southern plains start to expand this direction. Several warm fronts are lining up to come through over the next few days. Today we should be precipitation free over all of Ohio, and while we are warmer, we are still not overly hot. Tomorrow, warm air and humidity climb again, and that leads to heat based instability over Ohio by mid to late afternoon. We expect scattered thunderstorms to develop in that instability, but only with 30%-40% coverage. Showers and thunderstorms increase in frequency and intensity with a pair of frontal passages for Independence Day on Thursday. Then we deal with lingering showers to finish the week on Friday. All told, for the Wednesday PM through very early Saturday morning time frame, we can expect rain totals of half to 2″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows an updated look at the moisture that is expected for the second half of this week.

The weekend calms down a bit. We turn out partly to mostly sunny for Saturday with cooler and less humid conditions. That pattern holds into Sunday, albeit a bit warmer.

Next week is unsettled again. Heat builds and we see instability in the Monday through Wednesday time frame. Pop up showers and storms can happen any of those days, but we only see 30% coverage on a daily basis. Still, that should give good chances of rain for crops that continue to move through growth and development stages, ahead of a likely hot and drier pattern that emerges for the second half of the month