Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 22, 2024

Warmer and more humid to start this week. Today, tomorrow and Wednesday we see warmer than normal temps with increasing humidity levels. This will produce some atmospheric instability, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today’s action does not look all that impressive, but we won’t rule out showers and storms with minor coverage, mostly central and SW. Tomorrow and Wednesday feature better coverage statewide. If we look at all 3 days combined, today through Wednesday we should see rain totals of .05″-1″ with coverage at 80%. The map below shows the scope of that precipitation.

The last part of the week we get a reprieve again, with cooler, drier air funneling across the Great Lakes. We should be very pleasant and comfortable Thursday, Friday and Saturday with full sunshine and low humidity. Sunday stays dry as well, but we start to warm up and humidity starts to rise.

Warm and humid to start next week with temps back above normal. However, we likely stay dry until late in the 10 day forecast window. A frontal boundary works in next wedneasyd afternoon (31st) triggering showers and storms with coverage at 75%. through Thursday midday. Temps stay elevated behind that front. A large upper level ridge starts to dominate the western and central US at midweek next week, and currently we are expecting that ridge to expand eastward as we move into early August.