Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 29, 2024

Very muggy for the entire week. That set up yields a lot of instability. Because of that we have chances of showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day this week, with a focus on the afternoon and evening hours. Daily coverage will likely be under 60%, but for the week we see 100% coverage and most areas see at least 2, if not 3 or more good rounds of moisture combined Monday through Friday. Combined rain totals will end up at .5″-2″ at least. The map below shows the setup. When not raining, we should see a mix of clouds and sun, but expect low comfort levels, thanks to the humidity.

Over the weekend we will try and dry out a bit. However, we won’t rule out lingering showers in a few parts of eastern Ohio to start off the day Saturday. Then we should keep rain free weather going into the first half of next week. By the time we get to next Wednesday, a the end of the 10 day forecast window, we will be looking at our next round of moisture trying to come together in the plains and western corn belt. If that holds together, we can see a chance of showers returning late next Wednesday the 7th into Thursday the 8th. Heat remains in control for the entire period. We expect above normal temps for most of the first half of August.