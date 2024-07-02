Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 3, 2024

Share Facebook

Clouds increase today, and we see rain showers working into the state this afternoon along with a few thunderstorms. We are settling in to a pattern that will bring multiple waves of moisture our direction as we finish the week. Today’s activity is mostly heat based, but will ride another wave of warming temps ahd higher humidity into the region. As such, the coverage late this afternoon and tonight will be less than what we have for tomorrow and Friday. The biggest threat of activity is tomorrow, but showers linger through Friday. All told, form this afternoon through sunrise Sunday morning, we expect .5″-2″ wiht 100% coverage across the state. The map below is an updated look.

The weekend still looks to turn out dry. Less humid air comes in behind the last front early Saturday morning, and that should give a pleasant day. Sunday is warmer, but nice as well.

Next week is unsettled to begin with. Heat and humidity can trigger pop up showers and a few thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday with rain potential at up to half an inch and coverage only about 40% on either day. The remains of Beryl may try and rotate into the region for next Wednesday and Thursday, brining a bit more organization to precipanoi and better coverage. We are penciling in .25″-.75″ over the two days with coverage more like 80%. Once that moisture rotates out, we should be warm and humid, but drier to finish next week and move into the following weekend.