Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 30, 2024

No major changes in the forecast this morning. We continue to see very warm, very humid conditions over the entire state, and that will bring threats of showers and thunderstorms through the period. We continue to see daily coverage at about 60%, and today through Saturday afternoon we are still painting the state with half to 2.5″ combined rain totals. Most areas see at least 2, and likely 3 chances of rain in the next 4 and a half days. Admittedly, today the best potential lies in the far east and NE, at least through sunset. The map below has an update to our thoughts on moisture now through Saturday.

We start to see that moisture move out for the balance of the weekend. Saturday evening clears out, and then we see mostly sunny skies Sunday through Tuesday evening. While we are still rather warm and humid, we don’t expect any well organized moisture for the region.

Next Wednesday, we see frontal boundary setting up mostly to our north, coming out of the Upper Midwest and stretching across MI and the eastern Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms are likely near the front, but without any move south, moisture will be slow to develop across OH. Wednesday afternoon, evening an early THursday, we will say northern tier counties need to watch out for scattered showers, but central and southern OH likely stay dry into late week next week, the way it looks currently. Stay tuned.