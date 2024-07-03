Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 4, 2024

Share Facebook

Unsettled weather for the state over the next 2 days. We have warm air and high humidity combining with frontal passages that will give us chances at good rains the next 2 days. We expect combined rain totals to come in at half to 1.5″ over 100% of the state, although the best rains will likely be limited to central and southern parts of OH. The map below shows an updated look at rain for today and tomorrow.

The weekend remains dry. We should see temps pull back a bit and humidity values drop a lot. The weekend should be pleasant throughout, with sunshine dominating.

NExt week instability is back with temps rising and humidity returning. We won’t rule out scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday. The threat of thunderstorms is higher for Tuesday, especially in central OH. Rain totals will be .1″-.75″ total for the start of the week. Wednesday forward we are starting to dry out just a bit. However, we still can’t rule out a shower or two for Wednesday, before keeping the forecast fully dry Thursday and Friday. Temps stay above normal late next week, with heat trying to build for the last half of the month.