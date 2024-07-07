Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 8, 2024

Share Facebook

The big news for the week is the potential for the remains of Beryl to work into the eastern corn belt. We are putting decent rains into the forecast for midweek here, but for right now we are looking most of the state to miss the heaviest rains. They should be more limited in scope

Today, we turn out sunny, very warm and humid. South winds dominate, spurring the warming. Tomorrow also is mostly sunny, warm and humid, but we see clouds increasing a bit late in westner OH. Overnight tomorrow night showers start to spread over more of IN, and may start to work into western OH. Wednesday turns out mostly cloudy with showers and storms around for most of the day, lingering through Wednesday night ane ending before dawn Thursday. This will be the remains of Beryl. Rain totals over OH turn out to be .25″-1.5″ in most areas. Coverage will be 90%. However, we also are needing to point out this morning that the track of this tropical systems remains is still subject to change. The map below shows 24 hour rains for Wednesday.

Thursday turns out partly sunny and sun dominates to finish the week and weekend Friday through Sunday. Temps remain normal to above normal and we stay rather humid as well.

Next wee features scattered showers for Monday and monday night with the threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms coming along for the ride. BIt, we celar out next tuesday, and Wednesday should be less humid while staying sunny. Next Thursday may bring a threat of scattered showers late.