       

Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 46, Shady Lawn Farms

July 2, 2024 Crops, Ohio Field Leader, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In the July episode of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty visits with Jeff McKanna and Robert Gray about the history of Shady Lawn Farms and the multiple generations involved today. They discuss the adoption of new technology on the farm and the financial side of growing an operation. The work of the Ohio Soybean Council is also multigenerational at Shady Lawn Farms, as both Lyle McKanna and Jeff McKanna have served on the commodity organization’s board of directors.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 354 | EPA Lawsuits to Affect Ohio Agriculture

This week, join hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg as they speak with Brandon Kern …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved