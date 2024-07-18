Ohio Soybean Association announces 2024 Hometown Tour dates

Share Facebook

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) has announced its second annual Hometown Tour. The Hometown Tour will follow OSA to several farms across the state, where farmers can gather to learn about precision ag — including autonomous tractors — new ways to build yield, soy-based biofuels and more. Each stop will also feature a unique tour of the host site’s facilities.

Breakfast will be provided and there is no cost to attend; however, attendees must register in advance. CCAs, CPAgs, CPSSs and CPSCs who attend are eligible to receive one CEU credit.

“After a successful first year of the Hometown Tour, we’ve decided to bring it back,” said Rusty Goebel, OSA president and Williams County soybean farmer. “I’m most looking forward to the discussions we will have with state lawmakers, especially in an election year.”

Tour dates, which will run from 7:30–11:45 a.m., include:

• Tuesday, July 30, Cargill, Sidney

• Tuesday, Aug. 6, Airable Research Lab, Delaware

• Wednesday, Aug. 7, Bridgewater Dairy, Montpelier

• Wednesday, Aug. 14, Beck’s Hybrids, London

For more information and registration, visit www.soyohio.org/hometown.